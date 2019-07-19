Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Reportedly Getting Closer For Daughter True

Khloe is reportedly willing to move on from hurt feelings and co-parent with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly trying to make amends for the sake of their daughter, True, reveals Hollywood Life.

After a messy breakup six months ago, the reality star and the Cleveland Cavalier are seemingly making strides forward to amicably co-parent True.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe is a doting, dedicated mother. She is with her 15-month-old around the clock and takes True everywhere, even to important meetings. However, Tristan has been purportedly absent from his daughter’s life. Us Weekly noted this is not Khloe’s doing, as the reality star wants Tristan to be a hands-on parent. A source told Us Weekly in March that Khloe, while still reeling from Tristan’s infidelities, would never keep his daughter away from him. According to the insider, the 27-year-old does not care whether he sees True and has no interest in getting back together with Khloe.

Within the past few months, the basketball player has seemingly changed his mind.

An insider revealed to Hollywood Life that Tristan is making an active effort to be in his daughter’s life. Co-parenting hasn’t been easy for the former couple. However, the source claims there has been progress made since his alleged tryst with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

“Khloe’s relationship with Tristan is not as awful as everyone thinks, things have really progressed. Tristan is living in LA right now and he has been making time for True,” stated the source. “He goes to Khloe’s to spend time with True but Khloe is very clear about boundaries, he’s there to see True end of story.”

Khloe recently defended her ex on social media after a fan insinuated the reality star hated her baby daddy. On a Kardashian fan page, an Instagram user claimed Khloe is upset her daughter looks like Tristan.

An unhappy Khloe snapped back at the fan.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual,” Khloe assured.

The 35-year-old went on to say she loves that True looks like her father.

“She’s beautiful!!” the reality star proclaimed.

Fans of the Kardashian agreed with her sentiments about her adorable daughter. Many, however, advised her against getting back together with her ex.

To see more of Khloe, Tristan, and True, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.