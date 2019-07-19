Dove Cameron Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Cameron Boyce, Opens Up About Grief Over His Death

Those who loved young actor Cameron Boyce are still reeling nearly two weeks after his death. The timing of his passing is surely especially difficult for his Descendants co-stars, as the third movie in the series is set to be released in just a couple of weeks. One of his co-stars, Dove Cameron, just shared a throwback photo of the two that her fans absolutely adored.

Dove Cameron and Cameron Boyce were very close friends off-screen, and it seems that the entire Descendants cast has been quite tight-knit since they started filming the first installment of the Disney movie trilogy in the spring of 2014. The third movie wrapped filming last spring, and the cast had been prepared to promote the film a lot leading up to its August 2 debut.

Late Thursday night, Dove shared a photo to her Instagram page and wrote a lengthy note honoring Cameron. The Descendants star wrote about how a big part of the current heartbreak comes from knowing how committed he was to make the world a better place.

Dove wrote about how Cameron was one of the world’s “best souls,” and she says she is determined to pick up where the young actor left off in his philanthropy. She noted that the link to the Cameron Boyce Foundation was in her Instagram bio and in a second shot of the post, she gave a bit of insight into what the foundation aims to do.

The Descendants star has 28.6 million fans following her on the social media site, and they were quick to show their love for her and their support for Boyce. In just 11 hours after being posted, more than 3 million followers had liked the post. Almost 9,500 people commented on post from the 23-year-old actress.

A few days ago, Dove posted a very short video to her Instagram page showing her some time ago with Cameron. He was hugging her and the two were laughing over something, and it looked like this was probably taken at some point during their Descendants filming adventures.

That throwback from earlier this week already has move than 10 million views and more than 30,000 comments.

Cameron Boyce had been passionate about a number of charitable projects before his death. The family wants to continue the legacy he created, and as Fox News details, they have formed this foundation as a way to facilitate that.

There is no doubt that Dove Cameron and her Descendants co-stars and fans will grieve the young actor’s death for quite some time. However, it will surely bring some comfort to them all to have a way to continue projects Boyce would have loved in his memory.