Kendall Jenner Goes Completely Nude & Full-Frontal, Knocks Instagram Dead

Kendall Jenner has bared nearly all in a fully nude photo. The 23-year-old took to Instagram earlier today for a black-and-white photo that sent out the world’s highest-paid supermodel with zero clothing.

Kendall’s photo came with a chic black-and-white finish – sultry as Kendall was in her fully-frontal and nude state, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had retained her signature class. The model posed for the camera with her left leg raised to protect her modesty. With nothing covering Kendall’s right breast though, a digitally-placed rectangle came in useful for abiding by the platform’s rules. The sensational shot threw fans this stunner’s killer curves and flat stomach alongside the deep, piercing gaze Kendall is known for eating the lens alive with.

It looks like Kendall’s update has frozen Instagram in its tracks. The brunette’s update had only been floating around the digital space for 20 minutes before racking up 1 million likes. The same time frame brought over 10,000 fans into the comments section.

“Bomb!!” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” was another comment.

One user didn’t seem too happy about the digitally-placed rectangle over the model’s chest.

“That little square that spoils the entire pics,” they wrote.

It looks like Kendall is proving an all-around knockout today, though. Fans just can’t seem to get over this sensation.

As one of the world’s biggest fashion faces and reality stars, Kendall comes with a multi-faceted celebrity status. While the model’s appearances on her family’s E! show continue, her grip on popular culture spans beyond the marbled mansions of Calabasas, California. Alongside walking the runway for high-end designers such as Versace and Chanel, Kendall also fronts some of the world’s biggest brands. The model is currently the face of Adidas, Proactiv, Calvin Klein, and Tiffany & Co., among others.

Despite appearing to have an ever-evolving career, Kendall has revealed that she doesn’t have her future plans set in stone. Speaking to Vogue this year, the model admitted that parts of her are still a little clueless.

“I am still so young. People are always asking me: ‘What’s next? What’s next?’ I’m like: ‘Why do I have to have it all figured out right now?’ Most people my age don’t have it figured out as much as I do.”

Kendall’s recent headlines have included a high-profile and sun-soaked vacation in Mykonos, Greece. The model was papped throughout her travels, although she appears to have returned home. Also a headline-maker this year has been the model’s May split from now-ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.