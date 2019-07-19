Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Drunken Flo’s Tongue Is Loose

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, July 19 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be plagued by her conscience. She will try to drown her feelings of guilt with copious glasses of wine. However, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will begin to panic when she realizes that all the alcohol is having a loosening effect on Flo’s tongue.

Flo and Zoe will both attend Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) wedding, per She Knows Soaps. As Hope’s cousin, Flo needs to put in an appearance at a wedding that she knows should not take place in the first place.

Flo passed off Hope’s baby as her own and allowed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt the child knowing that she did not give birth to the little girl. Afterward, Flo found out that she and Hope are related and realized how she had impacted Hope and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo has wanted to come clean to Hope for a long time, but both Zoe and Thomas have pressured her to keep quiet. Thomas has threatened Flo’s job, while Zoe keeps pointing out that they face the possibility of jail time.

Wedding bells are ringing in Los Angeles! ???? You’re invited to join us for Hope and Thomas’ wedding which begins today on #BoldandBeautiful. ???? pic.twitter.com/jMeExo8fUQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) July 18, 2019

Flo will attend the wedding with her boyfriend, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She knows that the only reason Hope is marrying Thomas is for Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) sake. If Hope knew that her own daughter, Beth, was alive, she would not be making the same decisions. She would still be married to Liam and they may have even considered expanding their own family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Flo will down glass after glass of wine. She will then drunkenly announce that it’s not too late to do the right thing. Filled with Dutch courage, Flo will try to convince Zoe that they need to stop the wedding now. She wants to tell Hope the truth so that she won’t make the mistake of her life.

Zoe will panic as she realizes that Flo’s tongue is loose and other people may start to take note of her drunken ramblings. Zoe may even approach Thomas on his wedding day to tell him that Flo is acting erratically. She has always turned to him when it seemed as if the secret may get out. But it appears as if a sequence of events is about to begin that will lead to Liam finding out the truth about his baby girl.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.