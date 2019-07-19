Irina Shayk Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Lingerie In Sultry New Photo

Irina Shayk’s latest cover shoot is getting recognition for all the right reasons.

On Friday, July 19, the supermodel took to her Instagram account to share another sizzling snap from her cover shoot with Vogue Spain, and the result certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her millions of fans. The sultry black and white shot captured Irina’s jaw-dropping figure in its entirety as she posed outside and used an ornate chair to lean up against and strike a sassy pose with one hand on her hip.

The Russian bombshell sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty ensemble she sported for the shoot that left very little to the imagination. The babe donned a sexy set of lingerie from the popular Italian brand Intimissi, which did way more showing than covering up. Her tiny bra top flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low v neck style, while the matching panties of the set did absolutely nothing to cover her her famous curves. Its thin string waist band sat high on her hips, leaving her long, toned legs completely exposed for her 12.4 million followers to admire. As an extra layer, Irina wore a fitted suit jacket — though it hardly provided any coverage to her risque ensemble. The piece was worn completely open to put the beauty’s flat midsection and rock hard abs on display.

To complete the look, the beauty wore a pair of strappy, pointed toe heels that added even more edge. Her brunette tresses were worn in a sleek bun to keep her locks from covering up her face, which sported a glamorous makeup look that consisted of a dusting of blush and glistening eye shadow that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the former Victoria’s Secret Angel went wild for the latest glimpse of her modeling work. At the time of this writing, the skin-baring snap has already racked up over 175,000 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram, and more than 1,000 comments with compliments for her steamy display.

“You look fabulous!” one person wrote, while another called her a “beautiful queen.”

“Honestly, god’s best creation on Earth,” commented a third.

This is not the only look at her Vogue Spain cover that Irina has shared to social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model shared another sizzling snap to Instagram yesterday that got her fans going. In the photo, the beauty leaned back in a luxurious car while wearing a sexy, strappy bra that exuded some serious bondage vibes and sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.