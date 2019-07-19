Mueller Report Witness George Nader Hit With New Sex Trafficking Charges

George Nader, a figure mentioned in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report as a witness for the Special Counsel’s office, is something of a man of mystery. A Lebanese-American international businessman, he represented such foreign governments as those of the United Arab Emirates, and was active in attempting to set up meetings with Trump officials during and after the presidential transition in 2016 and 2017.

Per The Inquisitr, the 60-year-old Nader is also a multiple-times convicted sex offender. He was convicted of child pornography charges in 1991, and 12 years later, Nader was sentenced to a year in prison in the Czech Republic for sexual abuse. That troubling history wasn’t enough to prevent Nader from getting lucrative work representing foreign governments, or with meeting with the likes of Donald Trump, Jr. and others associated with President Trump.

However, Nader is no longer a free man, as he was arrested last month on child pornography charges upon his return to the United States and remains jailed. Images of child pornography had been found on his personal electronic devices, which were also searched for communications related to the Russia investigation. After he was detained in 2018, he agreed to cooperate with the Mueller probe.

Now, Nader is facing additional federal charges. Per The Daily Beast, Nader has been charged with sex trafficking, and obscenity, in addition to additonal child pornogrpahy charges. The indictment will be unsealed in federal court in the Eastern District of Virginia on Friday. The complete specifics of the charges were not yet known as of mid-morning on Friday.

Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner, who covers the Eastern District, tweeted Friday that Nader is accused of “transporting child porn AND transporting a 14-year-old boy with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.” Nader has pled not guilty and is set to stand trial in September.

According to the report, Nader was living in Dubai before he returned to the U.S. Per The Daily Beast, Nader had sought release after his arrest, due to health issues, but was denied it by the court.

Among other things, Nader told the Mueller team that he brokered the controversial meeting in the Seychelles between Trump-allied Blackwater founder Erik Prince and Russian sovereign wealth fund head Kirill Dmitriev shortly before Trump’s inauguration. That meeting was closely investigated by the Mueller team, although its final report concluded that it could not show the Trump campaign conspired by Russia in the 2016 election.