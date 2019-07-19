Farrah Abraham’s FaceApp Challenge: Hilarious Reactions Include Katey Sagal, Steven Tyler & Sarah Palin

Celebrities are one by one hopping aboard the FaceApp Challenge bandwagon. The app that digitally ages a face with savvy technology has already been used by Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, Carrie Underwood, and Drake. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham joined them earlier this week.

Farrah’s FaceApp Challenge took an unusual and brave route. The 28-year-old posted a two-part picture – one showed the star as she looks in real life while the other portrayed her face as advanced in years.

Fans have been commenting. Given that the purpose of the app is to see how a face might look in three or four decades, it’s of little surprise that the mentioned resemblances include celebrities in the older age bracket.

“You look like Kathy Sagal AKA Peggy Bundy” was a popular comment, though the actresses name is actually Katey Sagal.

“Looks like Peg Bundy” seemed to be a comment echoing the thought.

“Ya’ll quit offending Peggy bundy” also saw the name pop up.

Comedian Joan Rivers was also mentioned – while one fan straight-up compared Farrah to the deceased comedian, another was less certain. They felt that Farrah’s aged photo was sending out a mixture of Joan Rivers and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling.

Farrah was also compared to Aerosmith musician and reality judge Steven Tyler, plus a face that took references outside the world of entertainment.

“Almost resembles Sarah Palin in a way,” one fan wrote.

Farrah was further compared to her own mother and Caitlyn Jenner. Admittedly, some of the comparisons are somewhat humorous.

Farrah rose to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. Fans watched Farrah raise her daughter Sophia single-handedly. Motherhood got off to a difficult start for this star – Sophia’s father Derek Underwood died in a car wreck before his daughter was born. Farrah then became a core member of Teen Mom OG. While co-stars such as Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout remain a part of the franchise, Farrah has left it – controversial adult industry career choices didn’t appear to go down too well from the show’s producers.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG, Farrah appears to have been spending time in Dubai. Instagram updates have shown the Nebraska native in glitzy poolside settings during her Middle East travels – while Farrah appears to have been enjoying her time out in Dubai, she has not clarified the purpose of her visits.

Farrah’s daughter is now 10 years old. This celebrity child is frequently mentioned by concerned fans – Farrah’s internet-circulated sex tapes and scantily-clad appearances have some fans concerned that the star is setting a poor example for her daughter. Despite the controversies, Farrah continues to receive support from her more loyal fans.

Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers.