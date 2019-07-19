Savannah Chrisley Floors Fans In Sexy Black Bikini

Savannah Chrisley has been rocking the bikini a lot in recent weeks!

As fans of the Chrisley Knows Best star know, the blonde bombshell usually likes to dress pretty conservatively and often keeps things PG on social media. But now that she’s a spokesperson for the South Beach Diet, Savannah has been getting more confident, sharing a number of bikini-clad photos to social media over the past few weeks. In the most recent photo shared with her 1.9 million-plus fans, Chrisley looked nothing short of amazing.

In the shot, which is promoting the South Beach Diet, Savannah stood on a balcony with the ocean at her back. The reality star had her killer figure on display in the up-close and personal snapshot, rocking a tiny black bikini that left little to be desired with her toned abs and legs visible in the shot. Over the NSFW suit, the 21-year-old donned a sheer robe-like cover up with black and light blue stripes.

Savannah wore her short, blonde tresses down and straight along with a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss. To accessorize the stunning look, she donned a white fedora and a number of gold necklaces. In less than a day of the photo going live on her account, it had earned the beauty rave reviews with over 52,000 likes in addition to 350-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the sultry photo to ask questions about the diet, while countless others chimed in to let Savannah know how amazing she looks. A few others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure.

“She is so beautiful!” one follower raved.

“I think shes beautiful inside and out,” another loyal fan chimed in.

“Always beautiful, god bless!” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley enjoyed some fun in the sun in Miami. In the hot shot, which was shared with her loyal fans, Chrisley appeared to be on a yacht with another blonde pal. The two ladies put their heads together and posed for the photo, while they both sported huge smiles. Savannah wore her short blonde locks slicked back and accessorized the look with a plain gold necklace and a pair of huge black aviators.

In the sexy look, the reality star rocked an electric blue bathing suit, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. Her friend looked equally as good in a vibrant orange bikini. And the photo earned plenty of attention for the reality star, racking up over 63,000 likes and 170-plus comments.