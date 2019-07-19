Aubrey O’Day Slams Wendy Williams On Twitter For Criticizing Her Plastic Surgery

Aubrey O’Day did not appreciate Wendy Williams’ latest shade. On Thursday, the 55-year-old talk show host cracked a joke about the 35-year-old singer’s plastic surgery and criticized her for having work done at such a young age. O’Day didn’t take the comments lightly and quickly took to Twitter to fire back, challenging Williams to say her remarks to O’Day’s face, Hollywood Life reported.

“Ma, u got so much to say when I’m not sitting in front of you, why don’t you be a real one and run your mouth like this face to face. I dare you. I’ll clear my f***ing calendar,” O’Day wrote, tagging Williams directly.

In addition, the Ex on the Beach star retweeted a fan’s tweet that more or less implied O’Day would be unbothered by Williams’ criticism.

“Let’s get our show and tour on the road!” the tweet read, in part. “S*** is real if the queen of all media is discussing you.”

The drama began earlier on Thursday when Williams brought up O’Day during the beloved “Hot Topics” segment of her show, during which the television personality adds her two cents on the day’s trending celebrity news, gossip, and more. Many times, she has even discussed her personal life during the segment.

Williams presented “before” and “after” photos of O’Day on the screen behind her and asked, “What did she used to look like?”

“She’s really young. You don’t start doing that stuff until you get to a particular age. She’s going to have to keep up all that filler and work and stuff,” Williams continued.

However, the talk show host was sure to clarify that she doesn’t have any negative feelings towards O’Day. In fact, she “loves” her, and O’Day has been a guest on the show.

O’Day’s appearance may have been discussed on the talk show, but that wasn’t the true reason why Williams brought her up. The talk show host was actually commenting on O’Day’s recent criticism of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who she claims broke up her band Danity Kane. O’Day’s blame came in response to news that Diddy will star in a new reality show called Making the Band.

Williams chose to take Diddy’s side on the matter, arguing that O’Day was never really known for her music anyway, per TooFab. As proof, she had the audience clap if they have heard O’Day’s music. The room remained silent. Then, she asked if anyone had seen O’Day on Celebrity Apprentice, which garnered much more of a response.