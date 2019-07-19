Lance Bass Explains Why He Announced That ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Aren’t Married

The singer issued an apology to the Bravo couple after admitting he didn't realize the state of their union was a secret.

Lance Bass says he didn’t realize his bombshell news about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marital status was off the table. The ‘NSYNC singer found himself in hot water last week when he casually dropped the scoop that the Vanderpump Rules stars are actually “not married,” despite their gorgeous wedding ceremony officiated by Lisa Vanderpump and filmed for Bravo’s cameras nearly three years ago.

In a follow-up interview on the talk show Strahan & Sara, Bass explained why he felt it was okay to talk about the topic after it came up at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s recent wedding in Kentucky, E! News reports. Bass revealed that “the big talk” at Jax and Brittany’s wedding was a rumor that perhaps Tom and Katie could “possibly not be married because they might have done their paperwork wrong.”

Bass went on to explain that he has been working in entertainment news for the past years, so when there’s a story out there he is naturally going to discuss it.

“A lot of times, people forget that I’ve been in entertainment news for the last 15 years. So, you know, when there’s pieces of nuggets out there, I’m going to talk about it. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

The singer did admit that he isn’t as experienced when it comes to reality TV rules, so found himself oversharing as he talked about officiating Jax and Brittany’s wedding. Bass also apologized to Tom and Katie, admitting that he “‘spilled the tea” about the reality TV couple.

“I don’t know reality television like that. I was able to talk about the wedding. I was discussing the wedding. Just a little nugget. I apologize. I’m sorry. You’ll just have to watch. You’ll have to see the show to see what really happens.”

Last week, Bass told the Reality Bytes with Rob Evors podcast that the Vanderpump Rules cast just found out Tom and Katie are not married because they “did not send in their materials right.” Bass also teased that the shocker would be addressed during the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in production, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“I think that might be a little storyline,” Bass told the podcast hosts.

While Bass joked that the marital mishap could be attributed to Schwartz’ sometimes unreliable behavior, an inside source close to the Vanderpump Rules couple told Hollywood Life that Tom and Katie are “confused” as to why Bass would make such claims about their marriage.

The insider explained that Tom is “very by the book” with everything he does and that he and Katie consider themselves happily married and are “surprised” by Bass’s story. The source also said Schwartz would be “surprised” if he and Katie are not legally married as he personally made sure all of their paperwork was in order before they exchanged vows three years ago.

Vanderpump Rules fans saw Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney tied the knot in a stunning outdoor wedding in a Northern California forest in August 2016.