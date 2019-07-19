Alexina Graham Goes Topless In The Grass For Sexy ‘Secret Project’

Alexina Graham is showing some serious skin in her latest Instagram upload, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Friday, July 19, the newly-winged Victoria’s Secret angel indulged her 647,000 followers in a sizzling triple social media update from a “secret project” that was shot in Los Angeles. The model shared a total of five new photos to her feed, and while all of them are nothing short of stunning, there is one in particular that has taken her audience by storm.

In the newest addition to her feed, the 29-year-old was captured sitting in the middle of a bed of tall grass that boasted beautiful and unique yellow and purple hues. The scene was no doubt eye-catching itself, but it was the British beauty posing among the stems that got pulses racing.

The bombshell turned heads by going completely topless in the steamy photo, expertly positioning one of her toned arms across her chest to cover up her exposed assets. The effort, however, was not totally effective, as an ample amount of cleavage was still left completely within eyesight, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind. As for her lower half, Alexina sported a pair of burnt orange trousers that tied closed as opposed to the usual button or zipper fly. The oversized, cropped fit provided a small glimpse at the stunner’s toned stems, and its waistband sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Alexina’s sultry stare at the camera allowed fans a good look at her stunning glam for the shoot as well. The model wore her signature red tresses down in loose, voluminous waves that fell all around her, with a few of her locks falling over her shoulder to provide a bit more coverage to her exposed decolletage. She also sported a stunning makeup look that consisted of a red lip, a dusting of blush, and light smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned over 7,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform and dozens of comments as well with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called her a “queen.”

“You are actually an angel,” commented a third.

The other photos from the babe’s sexy secret project also went over extremely well with her fans. One upload included two photos of Alexina wearing a maxi dress that was completely sheer from wearing it while floating in a lake. Another entirely black-and-white upload included two sensual close-up shots of beauty’s dripping wet body, which her followers went wild for.