Aussie Bombshell Madi Edwards Spills Out Of Tiny White Tank While Sipping A Cocktail

Madi Edwards is enjoying some beautiful weather in Australia.

As fans know, Edwards loves to be outside and at the beach and she oftentimes shares photos of herself modeling bikinis or taking in some of Australia’s beautiful scenery. Earlier today, Madi shared a stunning new photo with her fans and once again — she looks flawless. After hitting the beach for a while, the model tells fans that she then opted to hit up the bar for an icy cold beverage.

In the sexy new shot, the model sits at a table on a patio that is filled with big, white umbrellas with the ocean is visible in the distance. She sits in a bar chair, looking chic while she wears her long, blonde locks slicked back in a low bun. Madi appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo, covering the majority of her face with a pair of big, black sunglasses.

Edwards leaves little to the imagination in a skintight white tank top that she almost spills out of, offering glimpses of generous amounts of cleavage to fans. She pairs the tank with some light denim jeans as she holds up a cocktail to her mouth and takes a sip. In just a short time of the post being live on her account, it’s already earned Madi rave reviews with over 9,000 likes and 50-plus comments.

While some followers commented on the photo to let Madi know that she looks amazing, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her gorgeous figure. A few other fans commented on the cocktail and stunning scenery.

“Very nice picture dear,” one fan commented with a heart and flame emoji.

“Love your sunnies Mad,” another wrote.

“Very beautiful love you much,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Over the past few weeks, Madi has been flooding her account with bikini-clad photos and her followers simply can’t get enough of it. Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model struck a sexy pose in the sand. In the hot shot — Edwards puts both her hands over her head, closing her eyes and basking in the sun. Madi wears her long, blonde locks down and curly, and appears to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup with just a little bit of eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush and gloss. The model’s amazing figure is on full display in a tiny yellow bikini that leaves little to the imagination — showing off her toned tummy and legs.

What a gorgeous location for a gorgeous girl.