For The Second Year In A Row, Donald Trump Has Presided Over A Decline In Child Sex Trafficking Prosecutions

While the case against registered sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to reveal more information about his connections to powerful people, including President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, per The Inquisitr, some are looking at the case as an example of the failure of the justice system to address sex trafficking.

Reason reports that under President Donald Trump, United States prosecutions for sex trafficking — prosecutions under the law used against Epstein — have declined for the second year in a row. The data stems from a new analysis from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

“Prosecutions for sex trafficking of children under a law used against financier Jeffrey Epstein last week are down 26.7 percent over the past fiscal year,” TRAC reports. “This is the second year in a row that prosecutions for sex trafficking of children under [federal criminal law] have fallen — a reversal of the grown trend during the Obama years.”

During President Barack Obama’s term, federal prosecutors brought 49 percent of underage sex trafficking cases to court. This number dropped to 46 percent in the 2017 fiscal year and 42 percent in the 2018 fiscal year. Finally, for October through May 2019, the rate drops to 39 percent.

But Reason notes that the decline isn’t necessarily a connection to Trump’s Justice Department, highlighting that there are a few things that could be causing it. It’s possible that legal efforts have been shifted to state and local prosecutors, or there could be a spike in overall referrals and not enough manpower to cope with them. Regardless, the publication claims that the ratio of federal prosecutions to convictions in sex trafficking cases has always been undesirable.

Child sex trafficking prosecutions are down for the second year in a row. https://t.co/XNhUdegOF9 — reason (@reason) July 18, 2019

If the decline is tied to Trump’s Justice Department, it could be due to a shifting of priorities due to the administration’s attorneys spending their time on other cases, such as the Russia probe.

The Associated Press reports that sex trafficking cases are also tough to prosecute with state prosecutors. Convictions in such cases are challenging to gain, and state prosecutors reportedly have less success than federal prosecutions when it comes to winning cases. In addition, attorneys general are not authorized to pursue human trafficking charges in a dozen states.

Sex trafficking victims are also reportedly difficult to gain testimony from, meaning long sentences for the accused are often achieved through the support of additional evidence.

“From a legal analysis, what’s the loss? We want to try to put these people away for up to 30 years. Why rest your whole case on the victims?” said Jeffrey Hendriks, a prosecutor in Fort Pierce. “I don’t want to sound flip, but that’s the analysis. It’s just a better fit.”