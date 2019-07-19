Kourtney Kardashian Gets Soaking Wet, Appears Naked Under Blanket In Bikini Family Snap

Kourtney Kardashian has sent Instagram a reminder – that this 40-year-old may come as a reality TV star and businesswoman, but her role as a mother trumps everything. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted an adorable family snap with a stunning water setting. And, while oldest son, Mason, didn’t feature in the photo, the family’s love more than showed.

Earlier today, Kourtney updated her Instagram. Her picture showed a doting mother enjoying a boat moment with 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 4-year-old son, Reign. Everyone seemed prepped for the still lake setting. While the Poosh CEO appeared with soaking wet hair, her daughter seemed to be dry, suggesting Kourtney may have taken a quick dip before the photo was taken.

The group moment sent out plenty of affection from Kourtney hugging her kids, but it also threw out some cozy accessories. The mother of three had a fluffy light-gray blanket wrapped around her. With little to suggest she was wearing anything underneath, fans were likely wondering whether or not Kourtney was rocking a bikini beneath the blanket. Given that Kourtney was with her brood, she may well have been, but she didn’t seem out to confirm it.

Penelope came stylishly outfitted in a pink-piped bikini in grays with parts of Kourtney’s blanket covering her up. The eldest daughter to Kourtney and Scott Disick had her arm wrapped around her little brother. In many ways, it was the perfect family snap.

A simply caption from Kourtney suggested that her children are the most important thing in her life.

Kourtney was the first of her famous sisters to become a parent. While this mother and her baby daddy haven’t been a couple since 2015, they remain in each other’s lives. A co-parenting situation between the 36-year-old Talentless founder and his baby mama appears to finally be working. Fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will know that Kourtney and Scott’s platonic relationship has hit rocky moments. Scott is currently dating 20-year-old model Sofia Richie.

Loading...

Kourtney may continue to make headlines for her ongoing drama with Disick, but the star fronts media outlets for other reasons. This year saw Kourtney launch her Poosh lifestyle brand. The blog-filled website that embraces Kourtney’s natural, holistic and modern-day living approaches has mostly proven well received. Poosh’s Instagram already has 3 million followers.

Given that Kourtney named Poosh after her daughter Penelope, it does seem that this star’s role as a mother influences nearly every aspect of her life.