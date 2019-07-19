Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Feels More Vibrant Than She Has In Years’ After Celebrating 55th Birthday

Wendy Williams just turned 55 years old, but she’s feeling younger than ever. The talk show host celebrated her birthday on Thursday. A source told Hollywood Life that the day was a “big milestone” for Williams after all the drama she experienced with her now-estranged husband, Kevin Hunter. As fans know, the couple split after nearly 22 years of marriage when it was revealed that Hunter’s alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his child.

Since her split from Hunter, Williams has taken a new lease on life. She moved out of their shared home in New Jersey to her own apartment in Manhattan, New York. She began dating again, and has talked many times on the Wendy Williams Show about her suitors — in fact, on July 8, she revealed that there is someone she’s “crazy about” right now. Most importantly, she seems to be feeling a lot more confident, which is evident in her latest Instagram posts and her overall attitude during public appearances.

“Turning 55 is a big milestone and Wendy is grateful that she is fully stepping into a new more powerful phase in her life,” HL‘s source said. “She’s feeling so liberated right now and has been saying that her life keeps getting better, she has no fears of getting older because she feels more vibrant than she has in years.”

Williams’ birthday was definitely well-spent. The day began as usual with her daily talk show, but she wore a massive tiara for the episode to remind fans of her milestone. Williams also went to breakfast at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café, where she indulged in a cake shaped like Tiffany’s iconic blue jewelry box, per Page Six. The radio host looked stunning in a strapless black ballgown with a massive tulle skirt.

Williams documented some of her birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories. Photos showed the television personality shopping in Louis Vuitton, where she received a brand new pair of black-and-white sneakers customized with Swarovski crystals.

Loading...

The 55-year-old stunner traded in her ballgown for a black, silky, strapless maxi dress and a matching long jacket for a night out at Serendipity in New York City.

Meanwhile, the talk show host reportedly wasn’t worried about hearing from her ex on her special day, HL‘s source revealed.

“Wendy and Kevin are cordial right now but she doesn’t care one way or the other if she hears from him or not,” the source said. “She is living her best life and so excited by what is ahead for her.”