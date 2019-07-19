Cardi B’s Latest Instagram Photo Shows Off Ample Booty In Skintight Outfit

Rapper Cardi B just uploaded a new photo to Instagram from an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she showed off her ample booty in a skintight outfit, leaving little to the imagination as she kissed husband Offset, the father of her daughter Kulture.

Cardi and Offset showed off their color-coordinated outfits. Her catsuit featured a floral motif in the colors yellow, orange, blue and pink and with it, she wore coordinated heels. In tune with his wife’s color scheme, Offset was seen in the pic wearing an orange jacket, black leather pants, and orange and black sneakers.

Page Six reported Cardi’s outfit cost almost $1000. Her skintight outfit was by RXCH ($280), her sky-high neon pink pumps were Louboutin ($695) and her gold hoops were from Noa ($119).

The couple kissed affectionately during the joint performance as Cardi showed off her fabulous figure to the delight of both her husband and the audience.

The rapper asked her followers a funny question regarding a favorite fruit in the photo’s caption, to which her followers and friends tried to come up with an appropriate response. They also complimented the fabulous couple at how happy they looked and how much they loved their style.

Cardi and Offset famously married in September 2017 one month before officially announcing their engagement to the public in October. They managed to keep their union a secret until June 2018 when Offset said to the audience at the BET awards after joining Migos on stage to accept an award for Best Group, “I thank my wife. You should thank yours.”

Hours after Offset’s admission, Cardi took to Twitter to confirm the news. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”

The couple would have many ups and downs in the months following their marriage and the birth of their daughter. Cardi would famously leave Offset after rumors of his cheating on her with another woman. He tried hard to win her back and after months of working on their relationship, the couple managed to reconcile for the sake of not only their deep love and affection for one another but their baby girl.

The couple performed their new NSFW song “Clout” on July 17 at the close of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.