Ayesha Curry Flaunts Toned Stems In Black Spandex At Charity Event

Even when Ayesha Curry is doing charity work, she still looks absolutely stunning!

As fans of the social media star know, Ayesha is a frequent poster on Instagram, sharing photos from her work, her personal life, and from various charity events that she and her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, take part in. Most recently, the mother of three took to her highly-followed account to share a few photos from their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation event in Oakland, California. According to their Instagram page, the foundation is “committed to fighting childhood hunger, ensuring access to education and enabling active lifestyles.”

Curry shared plenty of photos from the event and is most of them, her killer legs are on display. The first photo in the deck shows Steph and Ayesha standing on stage and speaking. Ayesha shows off her gorgeous stems in a pair of short, black spandex and multi-colored socks. For the all-black look, the mother of three also dons a black graphic t-shirt and a black track jacket on top. She wears her long, dark tresses up in pigtail buns and also rocks a pair of hoop earrings as accessories.

Steph also looked casual for the event, rocking a pair of black track pants and a white graphic t-shirt from the foundation. He could be seen donning a pair of white sneakers and a black head wrap for the occasion. The next photo shows Ayesha having a little bit of fun in the dunk tank. In the shot, Curry proved to be a good sport, getting soaking wet in the tank but still wearing a huge smile on her face.

The other photos from the post show Steph and Ayesha interacting with many of the kids at the event and it looks like a fun time was had by all. Since the post went live for her army of 6.7 million-plus fans, it’s earned the cookbook author a lot of attention with over 149,000 likes and 890-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Curry know how beautiful she looked, the vast majority took time to applaud the famous pair for giving back.

“This is so amazing girl. Keep doing what you’re doing!,” one follower commented.

“Yall are the best people i swear. I’m trying to do this in my life like do something good for the world,” another commented with a globe emoji.

“I bet the haters can’t troll this! This is so amazing!,” one more wrote with a series of flame emoji.

Fans can stay up-to-date with all the happenings in Ayesha’s life by giving her a follow on Instagram.