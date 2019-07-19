‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Serious Sideboob In Minuscule White Dress On Instagram

It’s only been one week since Kelsey Merritt was in Miami with her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models, but she’s already missing her time in the sunny Florida city. The model reminisced about the fun times with a sizzling new Instagram post, which sent her millions of followers into an absolute frenzy.

The latest addition to the babe’s account on the social media platform was shared on Friday, July 19 and is certainly not one to miss. The upload included not one, but two sexy looks at the 22-year-old’s red carpet ensemble that she rocked before hitting the catwalk for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual S.I. Swim Search runway show, which was held at the W South Beach Hotel on Sunday, July 14.

Kelsey sent pulses racing with the first photo in her upload — a sizzling close up of her rocking a sexy white dress, which left very little to the imagination. The square-neck piece was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets that spilled out from every angle to create a daring display of cleavage and sideboob. Its strappy back design flaunted even more of her bronzed skin and slender figure, connecting to the front right underneath her chest to draw even more attention to the braless area.

The snap also showed off the Filipino bombshell’s gorgeous glam for the big night. Kelsey wore her dark tresses down in bouncy, voluminous curls, which fell messily around her head to perfectly frame her face. She sported a stunning, bold makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip, dusting of blush and dark smokey eye, which made her piercing brown eyes and striking features pop.

A swipe to the next slide brought the model’s 1.4 million followers to a short video clip from her red carpet walk, which revealed her itty-bitty ensemble in its entirety. The stunner had her famous backside to the cameras while peering over her shoulder and striking a variety of poses for the audience of paparazzi. She put on a seriously leggy display in the dangerously short mini dress, which featured an asymmetrical design, gathering high on her hips at one side to expose one of her long, lean legs in its entirety.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model did not let her eye-popping new upload go unnoticed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up more than 96,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took to the comments section as well to shower the beauty in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

Loading...

“Such a bombshell,” commented a third.

Before heading to Miami, the babe spent some time in the Hamptons with her boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelsey shared a few sizzling snaps from her trip on Instagram. One shot in particular that captivated her audience showed her lounging by the pool in a seriously skimpy blue bikini, which did nothing but favors for her incredible curves, and drove her followers absolute wild.