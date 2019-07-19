Khloe Kardashian Flashes Major Underboob & Washboard Abs Poolside With Baby True

Khloe Kardashian has sent Instagram a throwback photo. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter True formed a core part of the 2018 Kardashian-Jenner Bali vacation. It looks like Khloe has sent her fans a reminder of how much she enjoyed last year’s getaway.

Earlier today, Khloe updated her Instagram. Her sunset snapshot took in Balinese oceans and fiery-colored skies – an infinity pool in the foreground proved particularly eye-catching with pink light reflecting off it. Khloe and True appeared in front of the pool with the 35-year-old holding her little girl up in the air. With her eyes fully focused on her tot though, Khloe almost didn’t seem to be registering her surroundings – this is one celebrity mother who comes fully infatuated by her baby.

With True being held high and both mother and daughter appearing to look at each other, this picture was ticking a lot of boxes for fans of Khloe’s motherhood journey. Then again, the photo was doubling up as a reminder of just how sensational this star’s body is. Khloe’s cut-off white crop top was flashing her gym-honed and washboard abs – with a bit of a braless scenario though, the cleavage-flaunting look was also sending out some major underboob.

A simple caption from Khloe acknowledged the date of the trip and its location.

Khloe has been making major headlines this year. The blonde faced hard times in February as a cheating scandal with her now-ex Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods turned very public. The 21-year-old former best friend to Kylie Jenner admitted to “kissing” Thompson during a Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith – given that Woods came as an inner-circle Kardashian-Jenner member, the drama proved especially gossip-worthy for fans.

Sadly for Khloe, the world’s gossip did not come welcome at such a difficult time. The Good American founder had already been on the receiving end of her baby daddy’s cheating once before – in April 2018, Tristan was filmed with another woman just days before his and Khloe’s daughter True was due.

The second cheating scandal brought Khloe and Tristan’s relationship to an end. The family’s discovery of Woods and Thompson’s involvement was aired in a particularly explosive Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale last month. Khloe appears to be doing well as a single mother, though. The star is papped looking confident and stylish – social media updates from Khloe point towards a single woman who is slowly finding inner peace.

