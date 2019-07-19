Alex Rodriguez Went Back To The Strip Club With Jennifer Lopez To Research Her ‘Hustlers’ Role

Ever since they started dating last year, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted many places, including clubs, red carpets, fancy restaurants, and the multiple homes they own in multiple states.

At some point in the last year, they went somewhere else together: a strip club.

Lopez is starring in the upcoming film Hustlers about a group of strippers at the Scores strip club in New York who come up with a scheme to rob their customers. The film’s director, Lorene Scafaria, said in an interview with Vulture this week that Lopez, one of the co-stars, visited such establishments with her ex-Yankee fiance in order to do “field research.”

“She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights,” Scafaria said in the interview.

Rodriguez, judging by New York tabloid reports from his time with the Yankees, is no stranger to such establishments.

The New York Daily News reported in 2008 that strippers were “a big hit” with the player known as A-Rod.

Rodriguez, the 2008 gossip item said, “had a powerful yen for strippers and exotic dancers that even his hot-bodied spouse, Cynthia, could not satisfy,” in reference to Rodriguez’s first wife. The report added that A-Rod had multiple favorite strippers, including Monique, “a 5-foot-5 filly with brown hair, brown eyes and a well-toned muscular figure,” and frequently availed himself of lap dances.

The Daily News had reported the year before that Rodriguez had been spotted in Toronto with a “buxom blonde,” and the same story quoted a Hustler Club stripper as saying that Rodriguez “likes the she-male, muscular type” and also stated that his then-wife sometimes joined him at adult establishments.

Rodriguez, following the twin scandals involving his divorce and later his protracted fight with Major League Baseball over his suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs, has dramatically rehabilitated his reputation in the years since his retirement as a broadcaster and entrepreneur who frequently accompanies Lopez on red carpets and elsewhere.

Hustlers is based on a 2015 New York Magazine article called “The Hustlers at Scores,” and it stars Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, and Cardi B. Lopez plays a veteran stripper who mentors Wu’s character. Produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, Hustlers was written and directed by Scafaria, who directed 2012’s Seeking a Friend for the End of the World and 2015’s The Meddler. The film comes out September 13.