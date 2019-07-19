Elsa Hosk Spreads Legs Open In Tight Leather Pants

Elsa Hosk’s latest Instagram upload is turning heads for all the right reasons.

The latest addition to the Victoria’s Secret angel’s account on the social media platform was shared on Friday, July 19, and was quickly recognized by her 5.5 million followers. The post contained three sizzling new snaps of the stunner — all of which were taken during her brief 24 hours in London, according to its caption — and caught her sending pulses racing in a sexy all-leather ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

It was the first photo of the set that really got Elsa’s fans going. In the sultry black-and-white shot, the Swedish bombshell was sitting on top of a plush couch with a large, curtain-less window behind her. Staring down the camera with a sensual look, the model spread her legs wide to show off every inch of her long, toned stems in a pair of skintight pants that hugged every inch of her incredible curves. The daring pose also offered the perfect look at her chic, pointed toe heels, as well as the oversized blazer she sported on her top half.

A swipe to the next slide brings fans to a colored close-up of the blonde beauty in her sexy outfit. It revealed that underneath her black leather jacket, she opted simply for a bra rather than a full top — a decision that offered a glimpse of her bare decolletage and cleavage underneath its plunging V-neckline. Her platinum locks were worn down in loose, messy waves to perfectly frame her face, which was done up with a glamorous makeup look that made her striking features pop. Elsa rocked a light, glossy lip, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes quickly take center stage in the snap.

The final photo of the upload saw Elsa back on top of the couch, though this time it didn’t exactly seem that she knew the moment was being captured. She was turned to her side to show off her another angle of her curvaceous lower half as she carefully held her blazer so not to overexpose herself as the camera snapped away.

Fans of the supermodel went wild for the leather-clad Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up more than 43,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the platform and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are amazing,” one person wrote.

Another said she was “perfect.”

“Omg goals,” commented a third.

This has been quite a week for the Victoria’s Secret model. On Monday, she launched her highly anticipated collection with J Brand Jeans and celebrated the accomplishment with a sizzling collage of cleavage-baring snaps that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.