Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Insane Figure In A Revealing Yellow Bikini

Ana Cheri got her fans excited as she soaked up the sun in her latest Instagram update.

The fitness model shared a series of photos that showcased her incredible figure in a tiny bikini, which left little to the imagination. The yellow ensemble, which featured a little ruffle on the top and shoulder straps, highlighted her bronzed skin. In the first photo, Cheri smiled for the camera while sitting on some cushioned outdoor furniture. She wore a full face of makeup with a nude lip. Her wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder, and she accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and a bracelet. In the second photo, Cheri turned up the heat and gave the camera a sultry pose, as she tilted her head back and held her hair up with her hands. Both photos showed off the model’s voluptuous chest and toned abs. In the third shot, Sheri gave fans a full view of her backside. Holding her hair up and perching one knee on a cushion, the beauty showed off her perky booty.

In the photo’s caption, Cheri mentioned that the sun was bright when taking the photos, which made her squint. She also asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Most fans simply told Cheri they loved all of the shots, but a few chimed in on their favorites. It seemed as though many of the beauty’s followers preferred the second shot.

“#3, the cut is super hot,” one fan wrote.

“I gotta go with 2,” another follower commented.

“2 is lovely,” wrote another fan.

“2nd,” another wrote.

However, some fans could not make up their minds.

“I love them allll,” one fan wrote

“1… 2… and 3,” another commented.

One thing seemed certain — the snaps were a big hit.

Cheri has been spending plenty of time outdoors this summer, and she knows how to keep her 12.4 million followers coming back for more. From sexy bikini shots to stylish apparel, the Instagram sensation always manages to look amazing.

Fitness is one way the beauty keeps her figure looking incredible. She often shares videos of her workouts as inspiration for those who want to shape up. She also owns Cheri Fit, a company that offers different workout plans for its customers. The company also sells fitness apparel for men and women.

Fans who do not want to miss Cheri’s next post should follow her Instagram account, where she regularly posts pictures for her millions of followers.