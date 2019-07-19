Ana Cheri Shows Off Her Insane Figure In A Revealing Yellow Bikini

Ana Cheri got her fans excited as she soaked up the sun in her latest Instagram update.
The fitness model shared a series of photos that showcased her incredible figure in a tiny bikini, which left little to the imagination. The yellow ensemble, which featured a little ruffle on the top and shoulder straps, highlighted her bronzed skin. In the first photo, Cheri smiled for the camera while sitting on some cushioned outdoor furniture. She wore a full face of makeup with a nude lip. Her wavy hair was tossed over one shoulder, and she accessorized the look with a dainty necklace and a bracelet. In the second photo, Cheri turned up the heat and gave the camera a sultry pose, as she tilted her head back and held her hair up with her hands. Both photos showed off the model’s voluptuous chest and toned abs. In the third shot, Sheri gave fans a full view of her backside. Holding her hair up and perching one knee on a cushion, the beauty showed off her perky booty.
In the photo’s caption, Cheri mentioned that the sun was bright when taking the photos, which made her squint. She also asked her fans which photo they preferred.
Most fans simply told Cheri they loved all of the shots, but a few chimed in on their favorites. It seemed as though many of the beauty’s followers preferred the second shot.
“#3, the cut is super hot,” one fan wrote.
“I gotta go with 2,” another follower commented.
“2 is lovely,” wrote another fan.
“2nd,” another wrote.
However, some fans could not make up their minds.
“I love them allll,” one fan wrote
“1… 2… and 3,” another commented.
One thing seemed certain — the snaps were a big hit.
I got 5 at the sun stare! @fashionnova ☀️????☀️????☀️ We shoot in the early morning when the sun is direct and not overhead, it makes for less shadows, buuuut it’s really hard to keep my eyes open sometimes and I get kinda squinty ???? But I still love you sunshine ????☀️ Let’s keep this Thursday positive ???????????????????????????? have an amazing day everyone! 1, 2 or 3?? #novababe #squinty #bright #sweatyglow #tanliketoast #abs #fitness #palmsprings
Cheri has been spending plenty of time outdoors this summer, and she knows how to keep her 12.4 million followers coming back for more. From sexy bikini shots to stylish apparel, the Instagram sensation always manages to look amazing.
Fitness is one way the beauty keeps her figure looking incredible. She often shares videos of her workouts as inspiration for those who want to shape up. She also owns Cheri Fit, a company that offers different workout plans for its customers. The company also sells fitness apparel for men and women.
Double Tap and Save for Later! Back Workout ???????????? . ???????????????? @cheri_fit 50% OFF SALE is still going on through the weekend!! Link in my bio???????????????? . These exercises will help you build a nice hourglass ⏳shape and tone your back. . Cable Rear Delt Row: I tap myself to give a mental reminder to activate my muscle and squeeze! ???? (3 sets of 12 each arm) . Straight Arm Pulldown: keep your arms long and straight. Feel your lats stretch at the top and then squeeze them to bring your arms down.???????????????? (3 sets of 15) . Lat Pulldown w/ Side Emphasis: Be sure to feel the pinch and burn in your Lat AKA wings AKA the top of the hour glass ????????⏳ (3 sets of 15- do 5 regular, 5 right, 5 left one after another) . Plate Row: Keep your abs tight and back flat as you bend at the hips. Keep your elbows tight to your sides and your shoulders down away from your ears, focus on using the muscles in your back and not your traps/neck. (3 sets of 20) . Feel free to super set the first 2 and the last 2 exercises if possible. #Happy #Friday #Workout #fitness #fit #cherígang #cherifit
Fans who do not want to miss Cheri’s next post should follow her Instagram account, where she regularly posts pictures for her millions of followers.