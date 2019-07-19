Michigan Pool Pooper Caught On Camera Doing The Deed, Banned From Pool For The Summer

'At the present time, we are reviewing attendance logs and recorded video,' said a statement from the rec center before the person was caught.

A “serial pooper” who has been befouling a Michigan pool for weeks has been caught, and for his or her crimes, they’re banned from the pool for the remainder of the summer.

The Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association manages a community pool in a subdivision in Macomb County, in suburban Detroit. Earlier this week, as MLive reported at the time, the association told its members that someone had been defecating in the community pool for a while, and that the association was on the lookout.

“Someone has been defecating in the pool. Due to the frequency over the past week, we believe this is intentional. At the present time, we are reviewing attendance logs and recorded video. Rest assured that we are following published guidelines to restore the pool to a safe and sanitary condition,” said the notice.

Further, the association hired an on-site attendant to keep an eye on things.

All that diligence appears to have paid off! According to a follow-up MLive article from Thursday, the “serial pooper” has been caught.

Unfortunately for the curious, neither the association nor the media has identified the pooper, so there’s no knowing the person’s age, gender, or motivation. Also unclear is whether or not they’ll face criminal charges.

Pexels / Pixabay

What is clear is that the serial pooper has been banned from the pool for the remainder of the season. Further, the association is reportedly looking into options to recoup the costs incurred from cleaning up after him or her.

Loading...

You may not like to admit it to yourself, but if you’ve been in a public swimming pool, you’ve almost certainly shared the water with someone’s poop, likely a baby’s. Of course, pool water is so heavily-chlorinated that the risk of contracting disease is likely minimal.

But the risk is not completely theoretical, Macomb County Environmental Health Division Director Andrew Cox tells The Detroit Free Press. “The concern for the public are pathogens that could survive in the water (i.g. Escherichia coli (E.coli, Cryptosporidium),” he says. Cox notes that the most recent samples taken from the befouled pool are within normal safety limits, however, so there’s no major concern.

This is not the first time that a “serial pooper” has made the news. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a Colorado woman was nicknamed the “Mad Pooper” after neighbors complained that the jogger would repeatedly drop trou and do the deed on neighbors’ lawns during her morning “runs.”