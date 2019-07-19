Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Black Fendi Bikini On Instagram

Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou is living it up in Turks and Caicos with her best friends right now, including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, to celebrate the summer launch of Kylie’s skincare line, Kylie Skin. Of course, no trip is complete without tons of photos, which Stassie has been sharing nonstop on Instagram. On Thursday evening, Stassie uploaded the latest shots of herself lounging in a skimpy black bikini.

Stassie shared two photos of the look to her feed. In the first, the social media star sat on her knees on an outdoor bed surrounded by sand and covered with a shade. She wore a black Fendi bikini top, which sat low and tight on her chest, showing off just a peek of cleavage. Stassie paired the top with matching high-waisted bottoms that arched underneath her belly button and up her hips, showing off her thick yet toned thighs. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old’s flat midsection was on full display in the sexy swimsuit.

Stassie accessorized the look with several rings, a dainty gold necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her blonde hair was styled in a blowout with waves falling behind her shoulders. The young influencer kept a minimal makeup look, as she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered over 560,000 likes in 15 hours. In the comments, many fans and friends, including Larsa Pippen, a close friend to Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, left fire and heart-eye emoji. Others used words to express their admiration for Stassie.

“Be my frendi frendi,” one fan joked.

“Ughhh what a heart breaker this one,” another said with heart eyes.

Some fans simply called Stassie “beautiful” and “stunning.”

Loading...

Stassie later posted a photo of the same look in the same setting. This time, however, the shot was taken from farther away as the influencer laid on her tummy. She twisted her lower half in a way that pointed her bodacious booty at the camera. She gently crossed her legs at the ankles and leaned on her elbows, as she gazed at the camera with her long hair falling around her face.

Stassie has been heating up Instagram with bikini photos all week. Earlier on Thursday, the social media guru shared a snap of herself relaxing on the beach by the ocean in a minuscule yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans loved this shot just as much, calling Stassie “gorgeous” and a “babe” in the comments among a sea of heart-eye emoji. That post garnered over 650,000 likes.