See Kylie Jenner’s Backless Naked-Paint Swimsuit That Basically Broke Instagram Overnight

Kylie Jenner likely had Instagram’s servers working extra hard last night. The 21-year-old had taken a brief break from sharing Turks and Caicos bikini snaps. While Thursday threw fans a vintage Versace bodysuit, the evening wrapped up with more swimwear.

Kylie sent out three swimsuit updates last night. The beachy or palm-filled shots didn’t come with a geotag, but it doesn’t look like Instagram was fussed whether the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was home or abroad. The platform has been going nuts over the snaps, and this may, in part, be due to the unusual, eye-catching, and super-stylish one-piece donned.

Kylie’s Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit was backless, strappy, and very clingy. The Renaissance-style print on it had paint-like aspects that included a nude woman’s torso. Given that the artsy design was lying over Kylie’s own body, the effect was especially engaging. A cracked-effect paint look replicating aged works of art afforded a major vintage feel, although Kylie herself looked every inch the modern woman.

Between her updates, Kylie managed to send Instagram her killer cleavage and curves, strikingly-beautiful face, and a reminder of just how well she works the camera. A snap showcasing Kylie’s slim back seemed to have put the swimsuit’s cut-out design to good use.

Raking in a couple of million likes has become pretty standard on Kardashian-Jenner Instagram accounts. Kylie and her designer bathing suit managed to rack up over 10 million likes overnight. Between them, the three posts also brought in a colossal fan response. While the above photo brought over 11,000 individuals into the comments section, the one below raked in even more as over 18,000 replies were left.

While the majority of likes and comments came from the general public, a notable celebrity response was manifesting. Kylie’s sexy swimsuit snaps received likes from sister model duo Bella and Gigi Hadid, plus celebrity faces that included Sofia Richie, Ashley Iaconetti, Emily Ratajkowski, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Of course, Kylie’s famous sisters threw the Kylie Skin founder the thumbs-up.

Kylie’s recent activities have been making major headlines. The “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” that appeared to double up as promotion for Kylie’s 2019-launched beauty brand and a luxury getaway has dominated media outlets this week. Kylie’s own social media has been sending out beach, yacht, and pool snaps, plus reminders of the star’s BFF status with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Given the staggering response from just one bathing suit, it looks like Kylie and her social media grip are stronger than ever. Kylie has 140 million Instagram followers.