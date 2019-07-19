Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Model Body In A Pink Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model is showing some skin.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off her seriously-toned figure in a pink bikini in a jaw dropping new shot shared to social media by her swimwear brand, Gal Floripa. The picture, which was posted online on July 18, was taken from a recent photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar Turkey and shows the gorgeous supermodel flashing some serious skin in her colorful swimwear.

Alessandra – who shares two children with her former fiancé Jamie Mazur – struck a model pose for celebrity photographer Stewart Shining, as she proudly put her body on display for the camera while barefoot and making her way down some steps outside what appeared to be a beach hut.

Wearing the pink two-piece like a glove, Ambrosio’s very toned, flat middle and seriously long legs were on full display, while she also kept the colorful look alive with a warm blue jacket with fringe while shooting in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the stunning bikini shot shared to Instagram this week, the swimwear brand – which is owned by the model alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria – revealed that the mom of two was proudly modeling the two-piece called Gaya in the color “quartzo rosa.”

As well as taking on a big role behind the scenes, Ambrosio often pulls double duty to model and promote her bikini and swimwear looks, often sharing snaps of herself wearing garments from the line on Instagram.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that the flawless mom of two put one of her pieces to the test in the water, as she got dripping wet in a blue swimsuit while posing in a waterfall.

And before that, The Inquisitr also gave Alessandra’s fans a look at her giving another piece from her line a good durability test, as she demonstrated a full-on backbend in a colorful swimsuit while taking part in a photo shoot at the beach.

The flawless star has previously spoken out about how her past as a Victoria’s Secret model (she hung up her wings in 2017), as well being a busy mom of two, has influenced the pieces she designs for Gal Floripa.

“I used to be on the cover of [Victoria’s Secret’s] catalogs and in their campaigns for swim,” Ambrosio told Fashionista. “My favorite part of my job was always when we were doing the swim season.”

“Now I’m a mom and when I go to the beach, I’m running around with my kids. So I definitely want something that will stay in place and give me mobility,” Alessandra said, before going on to say how her pieces need to be fashionable but also practical.