Iskra Lawrence Sizzles In Red Leather Domatrix Attire, Before Switching To Yoga Clothes

Body positivity model Iskra Lawrence left her fans feeling red hot after posting a sizzling photo where she dressed in red leather dominatrix-like attire on Instagram. The blonde bombshell then finished up her updates by posting a second picture, this time in a much comfier outfit consisting of a sports bra and yoga biker shorts.

Iskra began modeling as a young teenager but lost her agent after she hit adolescence and starting developing curves. Losing her modeling agent proved difficult for Iskra, and she developed an eating disorder as a result. However, after triumphing against her body dysmorphia, the British beauty felt inspired to showcase different body types on social media to inspire women to realize that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful. She eventually caught the attention of Aerie, a lingerie retailer that made Iskra its brand ambassador. She has since earned contracts with lingerie company Adore Me and cosmetics behemoth L’Oreal.

In her sultry red leather photo, Iskra donned a shiny red leather crop top, flaunting her midriff. Around her shoulders, she opted for a red leather jacket. In keeping with the theme, she had high waisted leather pants, which emphasized her hourglass figure. The pants featured a cutout around her upper thigh so that the ensemble almost looked like teeny shorts and very thigh high boots. The pants also featured a zipper at the top of the waistband.

In terms of jewelry, the sultry stunner wore hoop earrings and a chain around her neck. Her makeup was natural, and her hair was styled in a deep side part. The background was a dark city landscape, adding to the naughty vibes of the picture.

The picture won high praise, with nearly 155,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments. Iskra also added a joke in her caption, likening her look to the one worn by Britney Spears in the music video for her hit song “Oops, I Did It Again.”

“Almost dropped my phone it’s so hot. Get it girl,” wrote one fan, adding the prayer hands and fire emoji.

“I’m shook. Show em how it’s done,” added a second, also adding a fire emoji.

Even famous actress Andie MacDowell of Four Weddings and a Funeral fame added her input into the picture, commenting with fire emoji to express her thoughts on the post.

Iskra then seemed to take a 180, posting a picture in white yoga attire in front of a light pink and purple background, referencing unicorns in her caption.

The picture earned over 90,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.