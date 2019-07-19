Nick Jonas’ Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra Will Make Your Heart Swell

Nick Jonas just posted a knockout birthday wish for his wife of less than one year, Priyanka Chopra, that will make your heart swell. Nick, who still has a newlywed glow, shared a photo of his actress and producer wife wearing a pink sari, reportedly taken at his brother Joe Jonas’ wedding to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in Provence, France.

He revealed in his post how much he loves and adores his wife, whom he married in spectacular style in two wedding ceremonies in India in 2018. Fans of the actress also chimed in with their own well wishes in the comments section of the post, with statements ranging from “happy birthday” greetings to comments on Priyanka’s gorgeous dress and their wishes of happiness for the couple.

Priyanka’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, the wife of Nick’s brother Kevin, also took to the social media site to wish the former Quantico star the happiest of birthdays, sharing a sweet photo of the women laughing and hugging one another.

Chopra turned 37-years-old on July 18. Jonas is 26. He will celebrate his 27th birthday in September.

Nick has regularly shared photos of himself and Priyanka on social media since the two first made their relationship Instagram official in 2018.

On what appears to be one of the longest honeymoons ever, the couple has lived a jet-set lifestyle since their wedding as Nick’s band the Jonas Brothers ready themselves for a tour in support of their new album Happiness Begins.

It was this same time in 2018 when Nick proposed to Priyanka on midnight after her birthday while on a vacation in Crete. In a romantic gesture, Nick reportedly waited until after midnight of her birthday so the two events would not be on the same day.

Just five short months later, in December of 2018, the couple wed at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, where they celebrated their diverse backgrounds with two wedding ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu. After they had multiple receptions in India, the couple waited until January before holding one final reception in Charlotte, North Carolina, at a restaurant owned by the Jonas family, reported Vogue Magazine.

The Jonas Brothers recently posted on Twitter that their first tour in six years will begin in only three short weeks, commencing on August 7 in Miami, Florida. Appearing as opening acts for the brothers are Bebe Rexa and Jordan McGraw. At the conclusion of the band’s American dates in December, they will head to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland in January to perform select dates overseas.