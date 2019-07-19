Olivia Culpo Stuns In See-Through White Minidress

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo is one of the models, along with Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver, who is spending some time in Jalisco, Mexico, on a trip with the brand Revolve. She added the hashtag “#revolvearoundtheworld” to her latest post and followed up a shot of herself lounging on top of her suitcases en route with a snap of her sizzling physique at her Mexican destination in a stunning white dress.

In the latest snap she shared, Culpo posed on an absolutely breathtaking Mexican patio. The outdoor space featured a railing with intricate stone latticework and large columns as well as palm trees and other tropical plants visible in the background. Most stunning was the sunset that was visible, adding an incomparable glow to the whole shot.

Culpo’s outfit had fans drooling and the look was perfect for a Mexican vacation. In the snap, Culpo rocked a white minidress that barely grazed mid-thigh and showed off her mile-long, toned legs. She accessorized with a pair of white strappy sandals that further elongated her legs and tied the whole look together.

However, the mini length of the dress wasn’t the only thing that made it sexy. While the bodice of the dress was solid and revealed only a hint of cleavage spilling out the top, the remainder of the dress was covered in white polka-dot cutouts that revealed plenty of Culpo’s toned, tanned skin. A pair of bottoms that looked like underwear was visible in solid white material through the skirt of the dress, but other than that, each component revealed a fair bit of skin. She joked about the see-through nature of the dress in the caption of the snap.

For the occasion, Culpo opted to pull her hair back in a half-up, half-down look and added a small white bag to finish it all off. Her makeup was minimal and allowed her natural beauty to shine through.

Her fans absolutely loved the sunset snap, and the picture received over 126,000 likes in just eight hours.

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines commented on the post and asked Culpo “what planet are you from?”

Another simply said, “so much yes!”

Yet another commented, “beyond gorgeous.”

Fans loved Culpo’s look and couldn’t find enough nice things to say about the snap.

The stunning brunette hasn’t revealed how long she’ll be in Mexico, but considering she shared her airport selfie just yesterday, there’s a good chance that followers will receive a few more sizzling updates before she returns home.