Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Daisy Dukes And Revealing Snakeskin Tank

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has been tantalizing her 6 million Instagram followers with all her sexy snaps lately. She shared some gorgeous shots from her Pride celebrations, a few pictures of herself in sexy lingerie, and much more.

Lately, Skriver has been taking her fans along with her on her trip to Jalisco, Mexico, by sharing several of her stunning snaps from the destination. In many snaps, she’s been posing by the pool in some type of outfit that reveals a fair bit of skin, from mini dresses to bikinis. She even shared one from her room, in which she’s sprawled out across the bed wearing nothing but a colorful blanket to cover up.

Yesterday, Skriver showed off her playful side and shared a shot of herself posing at the entrance of an ornate room. The room itself was a vibrant orange hue, and huge plants were visible flanking either side of the entranceway in the background. The room had plenty of interesting architectural features, including shallow steps to the center of the room and curved archways that led to ornate stone pillars.

Despite the beauty of the background, all eyes were on Skriver’s incredible physique in the shot. The Victoria’s Secret model traded in her bikini for a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes that showcased her toned legs and a snakeskin tank she was spilling out of.

Skriver typically wears her hair down in loose waves, as she does on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, but in the snap shared yesterday she pulled her hair into two braids and tossed on a baseball cap.

The overall vibe is more casual than Skriver usually looks, but also seems like she’s having a ton of fun.

In the caption, Skriver shouted out to the clothing brand Revolve, and posed a question to her followers asking them about what makes them happy.

Many followers actually answered her question in the comments, telling her everything from cheese to chocolate to coffee to meditating and reading brought them joy.

However, several showered Skriver with compliments and said the gorgeous model was their answer. One said “seeing you happy makes me happy” while another commented “what makes me happy is to see your smile.”

The comments section of the post is filled with positivity as over 800 comments were left, many of them sharing their own happiness-provoking items or experiences. Fans seemed to love the post, which racked up over 182,000 likes in just 18 hours.

Skriver hasn’t indicated how long her Mexican trip will last, but fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page for updates.