Miranda Lambert Shares Sexy Shirtless Video Of Hot Husband, Brendan McLoughlin, And Instagram Is Grateful

Country music superstar Miranda Lambert just shared a sexy, shirtless video of her hot husband, Brendan McLoughlin, a member of the New York Police Department, and Instagram users are eternally grateful.

Miranda uploaded the video to the social media site of her husband doing laundry, conjuring up images for her female followers of the ultimate female turn-on — a man who takes over some of the household chores. It appeared that Brendan was unaware of her filming him, or maybe he was, as he appeared shirtless, wearing a gold chain with a cross on it, and pants.

The caption of her photo included a nod to her latest single, “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” from her as yet unnamed seventh studio album. She also quipped in the video’s caption, “house husband shirtless promo number one.”

Songwriter and producer Shane McAnally wrote in the comments section of the video, “I have watched this more times than I care to admit.” An excited Instagram fan also alluded to the fact that Miranda said the video of her husband was volume one, suggesting there will be more to come. Still, another said the country music superstar had upgraded since her last marriage, which was to Voice coach Blake Shelton, whom she divorced in 2015.

Miranda met Shane when she performed with her group, Pistol Annies, on Good Morning America in November of 2018 when he was working in the area as an officer, helping with crowd control. They further connected when Pistol Annies performed at The Town Hall later that same day and, reportedly, the two became inseparable. She was previously linked to musician Anderson East.

The singer shocked the world when she announced on social media shortly after Valentine’s Day that she had secretly wed the 27-year-old. The couple reportedly exchanged vows on January 26, reported Staten Island Live.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the singer penned on Instagram.

Prior to his work as a police officer for the city of New York, Brendan tried his hand at male modeling. His profile is still online, created when he was just 19-years-old. In the series of four photos, the young man is seen preening for the camera, hopeful to begin a career in the modeling business.

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” is a song about life’s mistakes and heartbreaks. During a set at CMA Fest Nashville, Miranda dropped another new tune, “Locomotive.” Both songs were released in tandem.

In September, the country music superstar will once again hit the road for another round of her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour, featuring an all-women lineup, which includes her group, Pistol Annies, plus Elle King, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, reported Rolling Stone.