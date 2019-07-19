Instagram Model Kristina Levina Teases Her Fans With A Topless Pic

Instagram model Kristina Levina — popular on the photo-sharing website as Le Xtina — recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new topless picture.

In the snap, Kristina could be seen wearing black bikini bottoms while she partially submerged herself in seawater to pose for the picture. In order to stay in line with Instagram’s policy on nudity, the model censored her nipples with the help of her palms. Nonetheless, she showed off major sideboob to titillate her fans and followers.

The model let her hair down and wore little to no makeup to keep it natural. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Bali.

As of the writing of this article, the picture amassed more than 22,000 likes and about 450 comments where the model’s fans showered her with numerous complimentary words and phrases.

“You’re too sexy, babe. I love you,” one of her fans commented on the story.

“Damn, that’s seriously hot,” said another.

While a third fan said that Kristina is extremely beautiful and her body is just perfect.

Other fans, per usual, called her “goddess,” “sexiest woman alive,” “simply incredible,” and “very pretty.”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by her fellow models, including Phiaka and Anna Nystrom.

Prior to posting the snap, Kristina wowed her fans with yet another sultry snap that immediately sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a black crop top, which she teamed with a white lace thong. She sat on a chair with her back facing the camera, which allowed her to put her pert derriere on full display.

Kristina wore minimal makeup and loosely tied her silky hair to pull off a very chic look.

As of this writing, the picture garnered more than 17,000 likes and over 320 comments, which shows that the model is becoming more and more popular on the photo-sharing website with the passage of time.

Loading...

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Marbella, Spain, while in the caption, the model informed her fans that the pic was captured for the online clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

According to an article by Hypes and Likes, the model was born in Kazakhstan but moved to Germany with her family at the age of 3. The stunner started modeling at the age of 17.

Per the article, the model — who currently lives in Chemnitz — said that she doesn’t want to move away from the East and wants to go to Dresden.