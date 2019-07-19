Christina Milian Shows Serious Skin In A Plunging White Swimsuit

Christina's revealing her toned figure in a new swimwear snap.

Christina Milian is flashing the flesh in a stunning new photo shared to Instagram on July 18 as she lounged around the pool in a skimpy and plunging white swimsuit. In the snap, the gorgeous “Dip It Low” singer showed off her amazingly toned figure and her body confidence while enjoying some downtime in sunny Saint-Tropez, France.

The flawless vacation snap shared this week had Christina sitting beside the swimming pool in her pretty revealing one-piece swimsuit look, leaning on her arm as she dipped one foot into the water.

Milian – who’s boyfriend is French singer Matt Pokora – also rocked a blue baseball cap on her head as she gave the camera a very sultry look with several palm leaves behind her.

In the caption, the former Grandfathered actress gave her 5 million followers a little advice on how to look just as ageless as she does, revealing that SPF is a big part of her skincare routine and is one of the things that keeps her looking so youthful.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Milian has shocked fans multiple times in past social media uploads, as fans have made it pretty clear that they can’t believe the mom to 9-year-old Valentina is actually 37-years-old.

One of the most recent shots posted online showed the singer and actress looking years younger than her age in a strapless bikini as she’s made it clear that she’s, understandably, not afraid to show off all her hard work in the gym in various bikini and swimsuit shots.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that Christina somehow looked even younger as she uploaded a stunning photo of herself going completely makeup-free which had her millions of followers doing a double take.

Previously speaking out to Latina about her beauty routine in a 2016 interview, the star admitted that she’s always very careful about things she puts on her skin.

“These days I get allergies more than ever, therefore I am super careful with what I put on my skin. I’m not sure if it’s an age thing or something, so now I pay close attention to my skin,” Milian told the outlet at the time of what keeps her skin glowing.

“I really stay away from products that are not silicon based, and I really stay away from parabens,” she added.

Christina also opened up about her passion for choosing natural products as part of her skincare routine.

“I do my best to use all-natural type of products. I find that Perricone has really nice face cream,” the mom of one shared. “I find they have good facial products. Whenever I have a pimple, their products clear them up and make my skin nice and clean.”