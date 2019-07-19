Netflix Makes It Clear That They Are Not Sponsoring Boston’s Controversial Straight Pride Parade

According to CNN, organizers of a Straight Pride Parade, set to take place in Boston in August, included a Netflix logo on their website regarding potential corporate sponsors, to which Netflix reacted immediately and threatened to pursue legal action if the logo was not removed.

“You should know that we’re unafraid of bullies. Our legal department is here, it’s queer, and it’s telling you to steer clear,” the streaming giant wrote in an email to the event organizers.

The group, called Super Happy Fun America, are reportedly organizing a “straight pride” event to protect the civil rights of straight people. However, the controversial event has been met with criticism from people calling the entire concept offensive and criticizing it for parodying the gay pride parade. Others have pointed out that gay pride exists to honor the LGBTQ community’s right to exist without persecution, which straight people should feel grateful that they don’t have to experience.

Netflix called the inclusion of their logo on the website “gross and deeply hurtful” and “deceptive misinformation.” They demanded that Super Happy Fun America take the logo down within 24 hours or risk the company pursuing legal action.

In their email to the event’s organizers, Netflix affirmed that they have nothing to do with the organization or event, adding that it’s telling that the group feels the need to lie to gain legitimacy.

The straight pride organizers responded to Netflix’s email, accusing the company of being hateful and bigoted towards the cause.

“We are appalled at the hateful and bigoted email issued by Netflix. By their highly irresponsible statements they effectively demonstrate the serious need for our civil rights movement. We believed that they would jump at the opportunity to become involved.”

According to The Gaily Grind, Super Happy Fun America falsely included 25 corporate sponsors on their event website, misleading the public into believing that negotiations had already begun between the organization and the corporations.

“As corporations with reputations for being both progressive and socially conscious, we are optimistic that they will become part of the team advancing our historic civil rights movement,” an email blast from the group read.

In addition to Netflix, other companies including Lyft, Ben & Jerry’s, Gillette, and Facebook, also negated the claim that they were going to sponsor the event.

After actor Brad Pitt was named as the organization’s official mascot, he threatened to sue the event’s organizers, stating that he did not agree with their beliefs.

The Boston Straight Pride Parade is scheduled to take place on August 31, 2019.