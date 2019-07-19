Kourtney Karadashian Gets Pulses Racing As She Poses In Open Blouse & Exposes Braless Chest

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a racy photo of herself posing braless for the camera with her 80.5 million followers, reported The Daily Mail.

In the sexy snap, the reality television star leans nonchalantly against a plain, white wall with her hands stuffed in the pockets of a matching black blouse and pants outfit. The smoldering photo features the blouse completely open at the mom of three’s belly, exposing her toned abdomen and teasing a glimpse of her braless chest. The only button fastened is the one at the top of the shirt at the socialite’s neck.

As Kourtney poses with her hands in the pockets of the low-lying pants, she secures the open flaps of the blouse to her hips to keep it open for the shoot. Both the Bottega Veneta top and pants feature raised elements, which give the outfit a bit of texture, while the television icon crosses one leg over the other and cocks one hip to the side. She completed the black outfit with matching black heels.

Kourtney doesn’t smile for the camera as she tilts her head slightly to the side, letting her long, dark locks spill off to one shoulder and down behind her back. Her eyes pop with a bit of black eyeliner and mascara, while her lips feature a pouty light pink tint.

Earlier this month, the reality television celebrity posted a heart-warming selfie with her daughter, Penelope, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, to her Instagram page, alongside a sweet message wishing her daughter a happy 7th birthday and expressing how much she loves her.

Penelope is just one of three kids that Kourtney shares with Scott. The two are also parents to 9-year-old son, Mason, and 4-year-old son, Reign.

In the birthday snap, Kourtney sits next to Penelope as she takes the photo with the front-facing camera of her phone. The proud mom is dressed in a plunging white blouse and has her dark hair swept to one side of her face, partly covering it. Penelope rests against her mom as she gazes unsmiling towards the camera, dressed in a simple, sleeveless silver top.

The businesswoman’s millions of Instagram followers were touched by the sweet mother-daughter photo. They left plenty of messages wishing Penelope a happy birthday and expressing their love for the family.

“Can’t believe it! What an angel!,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Cutest mom and daughter,” another adoring fan commented.