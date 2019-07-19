Serena Williams Flaunts Athletic Figure As She Commands Attention At The Sports Illustrated Fashionable Event

Serena Williams stunned on the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 gala, which took place in Hollywood on Thursday, reported The Daily Mail.

The tennis player showed up to the annual event dressed to impress in a sleeveless shirt and skirt combo that flaunted her toned and athletic figure. The white tank top hugged the athlete’s busty chest and contoured to her flat, chiseled abdomen, where it was tucked in to a knee-length, pink shiny skirt that followed the form of her curves.

The 37-year-old completed the look with a pair of strappy, white high heels and white manicured nails. Her accessories included several necklaces of various lengths, a gold shiny bracelet, a gold watch, and several sparkly rings. She wore her long, wavy light-brown hair parted down the middle and loose around her shoulders and back while her face featured black eyeliner and mascara, and pretty pink glossed lips.

Serena attended the event without her husband and co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares her 1-year-old daughter Olympia.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The pro tennis player was chosen as one of magazine Sports Illustrated‘s top 50 fashionable athletes, earning a place in the top 10 at #4. The editors of the magazine meet up with sports and fashion experts to choose the top 50 athletes with the best style and fashion sense. The publication’s website features Serena’s top 30 fashionable choices in addition to an interview with the athlete about what fashion means to her.

“My whole career has been really about tennis and fashion. I always try to make a statement when I walk out on the court—to be bold and to be unique and to kind of transcend. I always try to send the message of just being confident and being fierce,” Serena told Sports Illustrated.

The mom-of-one continued on to say that there are always people who are going to criticize and comment on her fashion choices, but that she doesn’t pay attention to them

“My life is far too complicated to worry about people that want to say mean things. I have a daughter, I have a family, I have a career. I have too much to worry about.”

The fashion and female empowerment ambassador has her own clothing collection, Serena Williams Signature Statement Collection, which combines her off-court sporty and sophisticated style. The clothing line even hit the runway at New York Fashion Week in the Fall of 2016.