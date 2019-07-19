Candice Swanepoel Drops Jaws In Tiny Snakeskin Bikini

Candice is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest bikini look.

Victoria’s Secret angel Candice Swanepoel is dropping jaws with her latest bikini shot. The stunning model proudly flaunted her insane body in a new swimwear photo posted to her official Instagram account on July 18 as she gave her millions of followers a teaser look at the upcoming new line from her own collection, Tropic of C.

Candice sizzled in the python-print two-piece that left very little to the imagination as she posed for the camera in the wide-open spaces of Kenya at the Masai Mara National Reserve.

Swanepoel – who officially became a Victoria’s Secret angel back in 2010 – showed off one of her very best model poses as she rocked the triangle bikini for the photo shoot. She posed with one hand on her head in her long blonde hair as she looked out over the stunning scenery.

The mom of two proudly revealed her long, lean legs and her toned middle in the daring swimwear look. She paired the two-piece with a pair of flat brown sandals and also stood with a long stick in her right hand.

The star also revealed in the caption of the recently uploaded image that the tiny snakeskin string two-piece will be available to buy from Tropic of C in September.

It’s safe to say that the supermodel’s 13.5 million followers most definitely took notice of her insane bikini body.

Fans of the gorgeous 30-year-old overran the comments section with praise after seeing her proudly showing off her body confidence in the African country for her latest swimwear shoot.

“South African Queen,” one person wrote with eye hear emoji, a fire emoji, and a red heart emoji while referring to her home country.

Another called Swanepoel “beautiful hot.”

“Damn so gorgeous,” said a third Instagram user.

Candice has previously shown off her banging body in several bikini looks from her line. The Inquisitr most recently shared a snap of the star in a strapless two-piece during another recent photo shoot.

The model has also opened up about how she maintains her happy and healthy lifestyle in the past, revealing some of her big secrets during an interview with The Cut.

“Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like [to] restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym,” Swanepoel admitted. “It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment.”

The mom of two also shares her workout routine.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years.”

“It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week,” Candice then continued of her passion for health and fitness.