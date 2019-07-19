Ireland Baldwin’s Dad Alec Baldwin Reacts To Her Racy G-String Topless Selfie: ‘I’m Sorry, What?’

Ireland Baldwin took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to share an incredibly racy photo with her more than 500,000 followers, one of whom was her own father, actor Alec Baldwin. Among the comments from Instagram users gushing over the sexy photo was one from Alec, reported The Daily Mail.

In the raunchy photo, the model stands on a rooftop overlooking the New York City skyline with her back to the camera. She is dressed in just a thin, white g-string thong that barely covers any of her skin as she raises one arm pointing towards the sky and shifts her weight to one hip. Her topless torso exposes every single one of her sculpted back muscles while her bare booty draws the eye down to her toned legs.

The 23-year-old completed the nude look with a pair of black heels and a white towel on her head. She also holds a similar white towel in her hand as it hangs to the side.

In the cheeky caption, Ireland thanks Sixty Hotels for her stay in New York while also making a comment about how her butt is not normally as white as it appears in the photo and that the sun makes it appear that way, before joking that it actually is as white as it looks.

An unimpressed Alec took to the comments section to leave a short but telling message for his daughter.

“I’m sorry. What?,” the Rock of Ages actor asked his daughter.

Hailey Baldwin, Alec’s niece and Ireland’s cousin, left a comment on her uncle’s comment.

“I can imagine your reaction,” the model wrote.

Some Instagram users made jokes on Alec’s comment about how he must be so proud of his daughter while others sympathized with the father about having to see a nearly naked photo of his daughter. Others yet defended the young model, telling the actor that modeling is an art form and his daughter is beautiful.

Ireland’s dad was not the only family member to leave a comment on her latest Instagram snap. Actor William “Billy” Baldwin, brother to Alec, also left a comment on his niece’s photo.

“Tough one for Uncle Billy to ‘like,'” the Northern Rescue actor commented, followed by “#awkward.”

Many of Ireland’s followers loved the photo, leaving her compliments in their comments.

“That booty is everything! Who took this genius pic,” an Instagram user wrote.

“I love you so much it hurts! Get it girl!,” another comment read.