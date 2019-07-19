‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Flaunts Her Curves In Black Bikini During Family Trip To Hawaii

Kailyn Lowry is taking in the sun and sand during a family trip to Hawaii, and fans of the Teen Mom 2 star have been taking in plenty of revealing snaps of the reality television star in some skimpy swimwear.

Lowry took to Instagram to share a series of pictures and videos from the trip with her three sons. In the slideshow shared to her Instagram Stories, Kailyn included a couple of snaps of herself wearing black bikini that put all her curves on display. She posted one of the pictures on an Instagram page for her son, Lux, showing Kailyn taking a dip in the water with her boys.

Kailyn has been posting a number of revealing photos from the trip, including one that showed her wearing a blue bikini during a boat ride and another of Kailyn rocking a multi-colored bikini for a sponsored picture.

The trip has certainly been eventful for Kailyn, as she revealed that ex Chris Lopez flew out to surprise her. As InTouch Weekly noted, things got “kind of flirty” for the former couple during an Instagram Live video, though Kailyn hasn’t given any indication if they are officially back together.

Things had gotten pretty rough between Kailyn and Chris in the past, the report noted. The Teen Mom 2 star had previously hinted that Chris was a deadbeat dad, saying he never seemed to show much interest in his son. Chris offered some shots of his own toward Kailyn, including a tweet in March saying he was “better off without that b**** and I’m glad we fell off.”

The Hawaii trip has generated some other controversy for Kailyn Lowry, who fended off criticism of her parenting skills after followers noticed her youngest child not wearing a life jacket during a family outing on the water. As Pop Culture noted, some questioned why Kailyn would take the boys on a ride on a very fast boat and neglect to give them the proper safety attire.

Some noted that it seemed to go against Kailyn’s past statements calling out other Teen Mom stars for their parenting foibles.

“It’s so ironic that you call out [Farrah Abraham] for leaving her kid in a hotel room alone yet on your insta story you let your three small boys ride on that boat without lifejackets??? #dangerous,” one person commented.

Those who want to see more highlights from Kailyn Lowry during her family trip to Hawaii can take a peek at her Instagram feed.