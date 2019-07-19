Angela Simmons Rocks A Pink Bikini & Poses On Her Knees

Angela Simmons has shared some photos from the Costa Hollywood Beach Resort, including a bikini pic that’s garnered over 63,000 likes so far.

In the photo, Angela posed on her knees while wearing a pink bikini. She appeared to be lounging outdoors on a white, large pouf next to a small coffee table. The grass underneath looked like it might be turf, and behind her, you could see a pool and other lounge chairs.

The bikini was eye-catching, consisting of a top that had three thin straps, along with a pair of bottoms that had dozens of straps that hugged her hips. The straps were extra long, resulting in what looked like tassels that hung from her sides.

Angela was caught looking into the distance in the shot, and wore a white dress shirt on top. Thanks to the way that she had her hands on her hips, however, her bikini was easily visible. She wore her hair down in loose curls, and wore minimal makeup.

But that wasn’t all, as she shared another swimsuit pic several days ago. This time, her son was spotted in the backdrop wearing a life jacket while playing with the water. Angela stood in the water, rocking a bright blue one-piece with a deep plunge neckline. The first photo of the series showed her popping er right foot, and playing with her ponytail with her left hand. Behind her, you could see a row of palm trees.

The second photo of the series, on the other hand, showed her sitting at the edge of the pool. Her son was again spotted beside her, although he didn’t seem to be paying any attention to the cameras. Angela smiled while placing her hands on her hips, and wore a leopard hairband. This set was a hit with her fans, as it received over 104,000 likes.

While Angela has plenty of fans, she previously opened up about how she’s had difficulties accepting her body the way it is, noted Madame Noire.

Loading...

“And it was like, I had body issues. Growing up, I was concerned that I was fat. I was like, ‘I just feel fat.’ I always had that conversation. I would cry about it. And I would feel like everyone around me was smaller. I just didn’t get it,” she explained.

“It took me to move to L.A. when I was probably like 19 or 18 or whatever. When I got there, I learned that I’m in control of my body, right? So if you don’t like something, you can just change it by working out,” noted Simmons. She often shares snippets of her workouts with her followers, as it seems to be part of her everyday routine to this day.