Alexina Graham Grabs Her Bare Chest While Laying In Bed

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham woke up her fans with a revealing Instagram update. Although it’s nighttime in the U.S., it appears that the model is in Milan, Italy. So thanks to the time difference, she’s wishing her fans a good morning right now.

In the photo, Alexina went topless while partially covered by white sheets. She was laying in a bed, while the photo was taken from above her. The model tilted her head to the right, and appeared to be caught mid-laugh, as she grabbed her chest with her hands in order to censor the image. Fans can hope for many more updates from Italy.

It would seem that she recently arrived in the country, considering that her post from two days ago was geotagged in Manhattan. The post showed the model in an entirely different context, as she leaned against an orange brick wall in an eye-catching ensemble. Her outfit consisted of mustard-yellow pants, matching suit jacket, and a bright pink top that she wore underneath.

Graham completed the look with a pair of casual sneakers, and wore her hair up in a tight bun. She posed with her hands in her pants pockets, and was caught looking down at her feet. The photo received over 21,000 likes.

In addition, Alexina is keeping her fans updated through a series of Instagram Stories. Her oldest story was a screenshot of an article that talked about how Instagram is getting rid of the “like” counts on posts in trial runs. This is apparently affecting international users, including those in Australia. The platform purports that the lack of a like count relieves pressure from users. Alexina expressed her opinion on the matter, simply by adding “yes” to the screenshot, along with a clapping hands emoji.

Previously, the new Angel opened up about her experiences growing up, along with her career. This is what she told Paper Magazine about when she knew she wanted to become a model.

“Since becoming one of the winners of the Ford Supermodel of the World competition. Beforehand people told me that I could be a model, but I never really thought much of going ahead with it,” she admitted.

“I suppose I didn’t see myself as model material… but thought that I may as well give it a go. After all, what have i got to lose?” she added. “Then once I had a taste of the industry I immediately fell in LOVE!”

“Although I would still like to go back to school in a few years to train to become a midwife,” said Alexina. At the time, she was years away from becoming a VS Angel, but it looks like she continued to pursue her modeling career instead of becoming a midwife.