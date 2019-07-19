Erica Mena Exposes Her Chest In A Criss Cross Swimsuit

Erica Mena shared a brand new swimsuit pic earlier today, and suggested in the captions that she will be married by next summer. In the photo, which was geotagged in Mexico, Mena posed in a criss-cross-style swimsuit that left her chest exposed, along with her midriff. It was multi-colored, including black, red, and white. She sat on a rocky terrain, propping herself up with her arms and looking at the camera while sporting aviator sunglasses. The sunglasses appeared to have sparkling gem accents on the border, and she also wore earrings.

Erica wore her hair down for the shot, and looked like she was enjoying her day. The photo’s received over 71,000 likes so far.

This comes after she shared a photo of herself in a tiny, black bikini bottom and a matching crop top with a front tie accent. She also sported a matching black bikini top, and wore a sheer, polka-dot crop top on top. Erica posed against a white backdrop, and placed her hands on her head. She wore glossy pink lipstick, while keeping the rest of her makeup very neutral.

The post also had a second photo, which showed Mena sitting with her legs apart on a brown, outdoor lounge chair. She looked down in this photo, and wore her hair slicked back. These were a hit with her fans, garnering over 146,000 likes.

Notably, her fiancée, Safaree, left a sweet comment that was also liked by many of their fans.

“Taking these pics are 1 of my favorite parts of life…. so blessed to have you…. I am so in love with you!!”

While the couple appears to be doing well on social media now, it was just the end of last month when they dealt with some rocky drama. According to Vibe, Safaree was accused of cheating on Mena with his ex-girlfriend. In addition, the ex reportedly posted text messages between them, which suggested that Safaree wasn’t planning on marrying Erica, although they’d been engaged for six months at the time.

Safaree jumped onto Twitter for a very public series of apologies.

Loading...

“This is not a loss I would be able to handle,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot b4 and dealt with it.. but seriously I cannot lose you. I have never felt so complete in my life and that feeling will be gone if I lose you. You are my everything and I cant see my future without you. Please Erica.”