Watch Kawasaki Frontale Vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: Club Friendly, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Chelsea FC opens their overseas preseason tour by traveling to Japan where they face two-time J1-League champions Kawasaki Frontale.

After opening their preseason with two games in Dublin against Ireland Premier League sides, five-time English Premier league champions Chelsea FC open their international tour in earnest when they land in Yokohama, Japan, to take on back-to-back J1 League title-winners Kawasaki Frontale. After using 22 players in each of the Ireland games, new Chelsea coach Frank Lampard is expected to give U.S. Men’s National Team star Christian Pulisic his Chelsea debut, according to The Standard.

French international N’Golo Kanté is also expected to see his first action of the Chelsea preseason as the Blues take part in a game billed in Japan as the “J1 League World Challenge,” and that will live stream from Japan’s International Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea FC preseason club friendly, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday, July 19, at the 72,327-seat Nissan Stadium, previously known as International Stadium Yokohama, in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 11 a.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 6 p.m. China Standard Time on Friday.

As for Kawasaki Frontale, midway through the current J1 League campaign, they sit in third place, per ESPN, after taking the title in each of the past two seasons.

The J1 League powerhouse club is led by 31-year-old Japan international striker Yu Kobayashi, who scored the 100th goal of his career in the club’s most recent league contest, a 3-0 trouncing of league leaders FC Tokyo, per Soccerway. Just two seasons ago, Kobayashi was named the J1 League Most Valuable Player, as he scored 23 goals en route to leading his team to their first title in Japan’s top flight.

Team USA 20-year-old sensation Christian Pulisic is expected to make his Chelsea debut on Friday. Patrick Smith / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea FC, use the stream provided by DAZN. But DAZN requires a monthly fee and unfortunately does not offer a free trial to check out the service.

In the United Kingdom, Chelsea TV will be the only source to watch the match, either as a live stream or via broadcast network. In Japan, the DAZN Japan streaming service will make the match available online, with a subscription fee.

Inside Spain and several other countries, the live stream will be carried by Rakuten Sports. For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea FC “J-League World Challenge,” visit the Live Soccer TV site.

In regions where there is no television broadcast or live stream offered for the Kawasaki Frontale vs. Chelsea FC World Challenge match, fans can likely access the live stream through a provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.