You Can Stay In The Now Infamous Windmill From ‘The Bachelorette’ For $56 A Night

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown proudly proclaimed that she had sex in a windmill and now you can too.

Whether you are a fan of The Bachelorette or not, chances are you’ve heard about the infamous windmill moment from last week’s episode. Last week, bachelorette Hannah Brown had the option to choose whether or not she’d like to take her four remaining men, Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron and Peter Weber into the fantasy suite. Essentially, the fantasy suite is just a lavish hotel room in which the couple have the opportunity to spend time with one another without any cameras present. Brown did opt to go to the fantasy suite with several of the men, the first of which was Weber. Brown and Weber had a steamy night that Brown discussed in shocking detail after the fact, according to People.

Brown and Weber’s raw and unfiltered night together was spent in a windmill, of all places. When Brown left the next morning, she told the cameras how great a night she had and how much closer she felt to Weber. But it wasn’t until later in the episode when she felt the need to go into detail about what actually happened during her date with Weber.

While sitting down to dinner with highly controversial figure Luke Parker, Brown discusses the ups and downs of their relationship and the connection she has with him.. Eventually he tells her that if she was to have sex with any of the other men there, he would leave the show. His remark so enrages Brown that she informs him of previous sexual encounter in the fantasy suite before sending him packing. As the limo carrying Parker pulls away, Brown flips off the vehicle.

“I f*cked in a windmill, and guess what? We did it a second time,” she later tells the camera proudly.

Bachelorette Hannah Brown Reveals the 'Silver Lining' of Her 'Toxic Relationship' with Luke P. https://t.co/VuRuAQmtKF — People (@people) July 18, 2019

Brown’s bizarre quote has since spread all over social media and inspired quite a few jokes. It’s also inspired some fans to look into the specific windmill that caused such a turning point this season. The windmill, which is located in Nikithianos, Greece, is actually available for rent as an AirBnB. Surprisingly, it’s actually quite affordable to spend an evening at this rustic setting. One night in the windmill will set you back only $56 a night, and comes with breakfast the next morning.

“We loved the experience and the place. The view over the olive trees valley is special and the location of the windmill very convenient,” one reviewer said of their time in the windmill.