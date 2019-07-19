Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Reach ‘Drama-Free’ Custody Agreement

Bradley Cooper reportedly having one of the least dramatic celebrity breakups ever. TMZ reports that the two have reached a custody agreement over their 2-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine. According to their reporting, Bradley and Irina have agreed to share both legal and physical custody of Lea. They have also both agreed that they will both live in New York City, presumably to make co-parenting easier.

They both previously lived together in homes in Los Angeles and in New York.

According to TMZ, they are apparently on such good terms that they did not think it necessary to have a legal document that outlines the terms of their agreement.

“There is no drama at the moment,” a source told Page Six. “Irina travels a lot and is happy he wants to have joint custody.”

The source went on to say that despite the lack of friction over the custody terms, there’s still one sticking point that Irina and her team want to iron out and it’s over property.

“Her team is trying to figure out if Bradley will transfer a property in her name,” their insider continued. “It’s the only thing not resolved.”

According to a relationship timeline published by Cosmopolitan Magazine, Irina and Bradley started dating in 2015 after the actor’s relationship with model Suki Waterhouse ended. Shayk was previously in a five-year relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. They made things Instagram official in 2016 with a very steamy photo that’s still up on Irina’s page. The two welcomed their daughter later that year.

Loading...

Although there have been wild rumors that the break up was caused by an affair between Bradley and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, an n insider told Page Six that their relationship had broken up several times before and had been trying to make things work because of their daughter.

“They never shopped for their own house in California. It was just his house. There were no moves in that direction,” their source said. “Then there’s the fact that they never got married after they had a kid. She was certain that would happen. It felt like they weren’t truly making a life together outside of the child.”

Lady Gaga has also said that she and Bradley Cooper are just friends.

Last year Page Six also reported that Irina and Bradley were “miserable” together and that they were at odds because they each wanted different lifestyles.