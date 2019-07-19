Nick Makes Life-Changing Mistake, ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Reveal

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that when Nick finds himself unexpectedly with a lawyer, he makes a grave mistake, which could change his life forever.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Adam (Mark Grossman) blackmails Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and forces him to drop Nick (Joshua Morrow) as a client right before the custody hearing for Christian. Michael doesn’t want to leave Nick in a lurch, but with what Adam has on him, Michael finds he has absolutely no choice.

Somehow, Adam got the upper hand, despite Michael’s recent threat to find his own dark side. Adam is already blackmailing the judge in the case, and he is pulling out all the stops to ensure he wins custody of Christian.

Michael advises Nick to ask for a continuance to get a new lawyer up to speed, but Nick decides he does not have time for that. Instead, Nick chooses to represent himself. Nick actor Joshua Morrow recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest about the plot twist.

“This thing is time-sensitive,” Morrow said. “It’s not something to be dragged out because the other side could gain an advantage with a delay. Nick knows his case won’t improve, but he feels waiting will only help the other side obtain more ammo.”

Nick has never been in good control of his emotions, though. When the judge starts asking about last year’s custody suit that Victor (Eric Braeden) instigated, Nick loses it, and that bad decision could cost him Christian and change his life forever.

“When the judge pokes Nick a little bit, of course, he predictably loses his cool. Sometimes, Nick can’t control his emotions, both good and bad, so he tends to flare up and not act in the best way that benefits him,” Morrow admitted.

Nick has prepared himself well to battle Adam, though, and he feels that he has a strong case. Rey (Jordi Vilasus) dug up plenty of dirt on Adam from his recent time in Las Vegas as Spider. Nick believes he will retain custody of Christian since he’s proven he’s a great father to the little boy, who has already been through so much in his life since he lived as Sully for his first year.

With all the things he has been doing, Adam also has something up his sleeve. He drops a bomb on the whole custody proceeding, and with Nick representing himself, he could do irreversible damage to himself if he really loses control.