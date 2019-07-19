Taylor Swift Debuts ‘Cats’ Trailer, Becomes Feline Friends With Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson & Judi Dench

If you ever wondered what Taylor Swift looks like as a cat, take a peek at her furry Instagram post, shared on July 18 along with the new trailer for the upcoming film, Cats.

The singer-feline plays Bombalarina, a flirtatious female cat. The upcoming movie, an adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, was made in a London studio.

Swift will boost her curriculum vitae as she moves from being a singer and recording artist to being a singer and recording artist who played the part of a randy red cat on the silver screen.

The lyrics for the anthology-esque musical on Broadway, as well as in the fresh movie, are almost exclusively based on T.S. Eliot’s weird and wild poetry tome from 1939 called Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.

Among the tunes for this entertaining enterprise for which Webber created the music are lines from “Grizabella: The Glamour Cat” and sung by Bombalarina — who, in this case, is Taylor Swift — in addition to Demeter (Daniela Norman) and Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson). The words are from Eliot but this particular poem was not included in his anthology.

“She haunted many a low resort

Near the grimy road of Tottenham Court

She flitted about the No Man’s Land

From ‘The Rising Sun’ to ‘The Friend at Hand’

And the postman sighed as he scratched his head

‘You’d really had thought she ought to be dead’

And who would ever suppose that

That was Grizabella, the glamour cat”

Apparently, Grizabella is not welcome into the garbage-ridden cat commune where Bombalarina lives. However, Swift was more than welcomed by her castmates for her big-screen debut in a movie practically made for her.

Swift talked about her affiliation with cats and with Cats in a Time video.

“The most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats, I’m obsessed with them. They’re just a real joy to live with. And I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought like, I’ve gotta do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies.”

Loading...

Meanwhile, Andy Swift, executive editor of TV Line and apparently no relation to Taylor Swift, appeared on Twitter to joke about the new movie — all in good fun, however. He debuted his own trailer, mixing footage from the new Cats trailer, as seen above, with footage from A Star Is Born — the latter showing Bradley Cooper as he yelled out of a car window to his love interest, as played by Lady Gaga.

What’s my FAVORITE part of the #Cats trailer, you ask? pic.twitter.com/uSuJSb5La6 — Andy Swift (@AndySwift) July 18, 2019

But all joking aside, this new film called Cats — which is about cats who were once humans — will probably be a hit. Just consider the cast, which includes Taylor Swift, James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson, among other stellar thespians. That’s an impressive lineup, no matter what the project.

The movie adaptation of Cats is set to bow on December 20, according to IMDb.