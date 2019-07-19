NBA Rumors: Bucks & Two Other Teams Interested In Signing J.R. Smith, Per ‘Scoop B’

Will J.R. Smith play for a legitimate title contender next season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers headed into the 2019 NBA offseason with the hope that they could get a future draft pick by trading veteran shooting guard J.R. Smith and his partially guaranteed contract for the 2019-20 NBA season. Unfortunately, the Cavaliers were unable to find a trade partner for Smith, who’s willing to pay their asking price. With their inability to trade him, the Cavaliers decided to waive Smith’s contract on Monday and let him become an unrestricted free agent.

When the 2018-19 NBA season officially came to an end, rumors circulated that Smith could potentially have a reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after he was waived by the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said in a Twitter post that the Lakers are an “unlikely destination” for the veteran shooting guard. That isn’t a surprise at all, since the Lakers already have Danny Green, Avery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Luckily, even if he likely won’t be given the opportunity to reunite with James in Los Angeles, J.R. Smith is currently being courted by several title contenders. On Twitter, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed interest in acquiring Smith to fill their need of a “wing shooter.”

“JR Smith will have a free-agent meeting with the Bucks today in Milwaukee, league sources tell @ TheAthleticNBA @ Stadium. Bucks are searching for a wing shooter and both sides will have opportunity to sit down.”

Smith would undeniably be a great addition to the Bucks, giving them a veteran wingman who has championship experience. Aside from being a reliable scoring option off the bench, Smith could also be tasked to guard the opposing team’s best player. However, according to a Twitter post by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Heavy.com, the Bucks are not the only NBA team who is interested in getting Smith’s services.

Aside from the Bucks, Robinson revealed that the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets could also explore the possibility of adding J.R. Smith to their roster.

“Milwaukee Bucks will meet with J.R. Smith today as first reported by @ ShamsCharania. Philadelphia 76ers & Houston Rockets also have interest in J.R. Smith.”

J.R. Smith may have only played 11 games in the 2018-19 NBA season, but it’s hardly a surprise why he continues to receive interest from title contenders. Though he’s not an explosive scorer anymore, Smith’s ability to efficiently play alongside NBA superstars makes him an intriguing fit for powerhouse teams like the Bucks, Sixers, and the Rockets.