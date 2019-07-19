Gabrielle Union Licks Ice Cream Cone In Low-Cut Jumpsuit

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been spending plenty of time relaxing on vacation with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade. The duo have been sharing sizzling shots on their respective Instagram pages of their time on vacation, which seems to be spent largely in swimwear getting up close and personal with one another.

However, Union found some time in her schedule to promote her latest project, America’s Got Talent. Union shared a shot recently and took to the caption to tell her followers to brace themselves for the cuts that the judges would be doing on the show that evening.

Many fans may have not even gotten to the caption, however, given the steamy snap Union shared. In the photo, Union posed in a slinky brown jumpsuit that had a loose fit and wide-legged silhouette. While the look was fairly casual and conservative from the waist down, things got a little sexier from the waist up. The slinky fabric of the jumpsuit was draped across her torso with a knotted cascade of fabric near her belly button. The end result displayed a fair bit of cleavage that had fans drooling.

To add a bit of playfulness to the shot, Union opted to pose with an ice cream cone in her hand as she took a lick of the sweet treat. She appeared to be outside in some sort of patio area, with some rocks and lush greenery behind her, and an aged wood railing to lean on for balance.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, which quickly received over 94,000 likes.

While Union tried to promote her show in the caption, many fans simply commented on her beauty. One follower said, “always looking good” while another said, “obsessed with that jumpsuit.”

Though Union posts many shots of herself looking majorly sexy, she also shares quite a few posts that showcase her personality — and her silly relationship with her husband.

Not long after she shared the spicy jumpsuit photo with the ice cream cone, Union opted to share a video of Wade and herself dancing on their #WadeWorldTour2019. The duo were on a boat drifting over some gentle waves in Capri, Italy, and decided to bust a few moves and just thoroughly enjoy themselves.

Union’s followers absolutely loved the silly video, which racked up nearly 2 million views in just a day. One follower commented “this is so fire,” while another simply said, “I love y’all!”