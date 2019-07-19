Demi Rose Pops Out Of Outrageously Tiny Pink Bikini In Mouth-Watering Instagram Video

The Instagram sensation showed off her jaw-dropping bikini body teeny neon-pink two-piece.

Demi Rose Mawby brought Instagram to its knees with her latest update.

The stunning British model has been heating up the popular social media platform with her scorching bikini shots for the past two weeks. On Sunday, Demi put her Internet-famous booty on display in a racy leopard-print thong bodysuit, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. On Tuesday, the buxom beauty flashed some major cleavage in a skimpy crop top and tiny bikini bottoms for a steamy photo shoot, per another report from The Inquisitr.

However, it seems like the Instagram sensation was not done posing in sweltering bikinis. On Thursday, Demi followed up her recent slew of jaw-dropping swimsuits snaps with a mouth-watering video that put her voluptuous figure on full display. Reporting from Miami Beach, Florida, the busty English beauty let her massive following know that she was enjoying the beach season by filming herself in a barely-there neon-pink string bikini.

As she sat on the bed of what was presumably her hotel room, with a sun-drenched window at her back, Demi showed off her scanty beach outfit while filming herself in the mirror. The 24-year-old stunner flashed a generous amount of toned, tanned skin in the itty-bitty bikini, giving fans a copious view of all of her best assets.

Boasting a revealing triangle design, the string two-piece did very little to cover her dangerous curves, leaving nothing to the imagination. Meanwhile, the crisp white sheets laid out on the bed further accentuated her glowing tan, suggesting that Demi had been enjoying quite a lot of time in the sun while in Miami.

In classic Demi Rose Mawby style, the dark-haired beauty unabashedly showcased her bountiful curves in the tantalizing video. The sizzling model proudly flaunted her ample bosom in the minuscule two-piece, nearly spilling out of the teeny bikini top.

Featuring a scandalously plunging neckline, the halter neck top was held in place by a tiny string that ran across her plentiful bust, right underneath the chest line. Given the scarcity of the design, Demi showed some serious sideboob in the outrageously low-cut garment, narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

Likewise, her curvy hips and strong thighs were also on display, as her sexy pose highlighted her shapely lower body. At the same time, the high-waisted string bikini bottom drew attention to her tiny waistline and incredibly flat stomach.

As expected, Demi’s torrid bikini video reeled in a lot of engagement from her 9.2 million Instagram followers. In the space of two hours, her post garnered more than 453,000 views in addition to a little shy of 2,000 comments.

“Beautiful,” remarked one of her fans, followed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“MAMMA MIA,” quipped another.

Among the people who left sweet messages of appreciation under Demi’s video was none other than American Instagram model and influencer Anna Celia Paul.

“Babyyyy,” the busty blonde wrote in a comment trailed by a heart-eyes emoji and a sparkling-heart emoji.

The two Instagram beauties went on to exchange a few words, showing affection and support for one another.

“Love you,” replied Demi, adding a sparkling-heart emoji for emphasis.

“Love you sis,” penned Anna, ending her post with a pair of sparkling emoji.